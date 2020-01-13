Earthquake rattles border towns

JAY | A small earthquake rattled parts of the northern Adirondack region at 5:38 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) measured the quake at 3.3 on the Richter Scale, 10 kilometers south of Ormstown, Quebec, just on the U.S.-Canadian border. The quake occurred at a depth of 6.6 miles as measured by the Lamont-Dherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University.

Rattling was felt by Sun Community News reporter Tim Rowland in Jay.

“There were three or four lamps rattling at around 5:30 a.m., and I was blaming the cats — until I remembered we only have one cat. Dogs were very agitated, too,” he said via email.

The shook some homes in Lake Placid, Plattsburgh and in Keene Valley, according to USGS citizen reports, and was felt as a rumbling in the border community at Cornwall.

It is the second small earthquake to strike the North Country region in a week. A smaller quake, magnitude 1.2, shook northwest of Warrensburg at around 9:22 a.m. on Jan. 7. ■