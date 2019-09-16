Eating fresh, buying local

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Info for all: Flyers and brochures were available to the attendees with information on how to chose the right food, where to go for food, how to clean and store food and even how long to cook them for.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) hosted a “Lettuce Discuss: Eating Fresh and Buying Local” at the Plattsburgh Public Library on Aug. 28. There, CCHD Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn gave a presentation to the audience about locally grown fruits and vegetables, and what one can do to support the local farms who grow the food.

“If you purchase fruits and vegetables from a local farmer, you’re putting money into the community,” Flynn said. “It also is going to strike it from the budget because they’re going to give it to you at a price If you’re buying from a grocery store, they’ve marked the price up … if you buy it from the farmer you’re cutting out that middleman.”

If one has any questions about the fruit and veggies, whether it be how to cook them or store them, ask the vendors at a farmers market, as they are the experts. It is suggested to get there when the market or farm stand opens to get the best produce available.

“You want to go early, right when it opens, that’s when you’ll get the best selection,” Flynn explained. “For fruits, typically one of the ways someone can determine if something is ripe, when you pick it up it feels heavier than it looks … with some fruits you can smell the sweetness coming off of them … don’t be afraid of a weird looking vegetable, it tastes the same. A lot of vegetables we grow in the ground - they’re going to have that brownish/yellowish spot.”

When going to a farmers market, feel free to bring a cooler. This helps keep the produce fresh for longer, especially if it is hot out.

“Keep fruits and veggies away from raw meat and seafood; wash produce under running water - do not soak them; wash your hands before preparing fruits and veggies; use only clean work areas and utensils; dry washed produce with clean towels,” according to the Clinton County Health Department.

Clinton County has nutrition incentive programs to give guidance to citizens looking eat fresh and buy local. These can be found online at clintonhealth.org under “community.”

Every person who came to the presentation received a free Farm Fresh Cash Card, worth $10, to purchase their own local produce at the Plattsburgh Farmers and Craft Market, as well as other select places.