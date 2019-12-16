ECH Auxiliary wins $8K IP Foundation Grant

Photo provided ECH-Awarded-IP-Grant University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital Primary Medical Director Dr. Rob DeMuro accepts $8,000 from International Paper Foundation, IP Ticonderoga Mill, here presented by IP Communications Manager Donna Wadsworth. The gift was combined with $8,000 raised by the ECH Auxiliary to purchase eight new hand-held ultrasound units for use in area health centers.

ELIZABETHTOWN | An $8,000 grant from International Paper’s Ticonderoga Mill, through the IP Foundation plus $8,000 in fundraising put new hand-held ultrasound equipment in area health centers.

The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary received $8,000 grant from IP and raised another $8,000 to the purchase eight Butterfly iQ ultrasound units.

The equipment will allow medical providers to take and store high-quality images and videos.

“The ultrasounds will allow us to check for gallbladder disease, blood clots and aortic aneurysms. Early detection of these illnesses can allow for more rapid treatment and reduce the risk of hospitalization and surgery,” ECH Primary Care Medical Director Dr. Rob DeMuro said in announcing the generous gift.

Hand-held ultrasound is becoming more and more common in primary care, DeMuro said.

“We are grateful for the support from International Paper and our auxiliary, and are working to get all of our providers trained on the new technology.”

ECH Health Centers support nearly 28,000 visits each year and provide pr same-day urgent care, preventive screening, diagnosis and management of chronic health conditions.

IP spokeswoman Donna Wadsworth said the company is proud to support the UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s health centers.

“At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” she said.

“The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways IP strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable, and responsible companies in the world. “

Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. “The International Paper Foundation grant helped us double the funds raised through our Dinner@8 event,” ECH Auxiliary President Laura Sells-Doyle said of the combined effort.

“We are thrilled to be able to support ECH patients and staff with this new technology.”

With its main campus in Elizabethtown and a new emergency department and outpatient center at the former Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga, ECH has six primary health-care centers throughout the region.

For more information, visit the ECH foundation online at ech.org and International Paper Foundation at ipgiving.com. ■