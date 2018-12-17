ECH data breach exposes patient info

× Expand File photo The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital revealed a “data security incident” in October has potentially affected 32,000 people.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital has revealed a “data security incident” in October has potentially affected 32,000 people.

“While we haven’t determined that any individual record was accessed, we are taking a broad approach in notifying anyone who could possibly be affected by this incident so they can take proactive measures to protect their information,” said ECH President John Remillard in a statement on Monday.

The breach was caused when an employee’s email account was remotely accessed by an unauthorized user on Oct. 9.

ECH said there’s no evidence that personal information was viewed or used by an unauthorized party.

“As part of the investigation, the hospital searched for any personal information in the email account that may have been viewed,” said the hospital in a statement.

An investigation revealed the email account contained personal information, including some names, dates of birth, addresses and “limited medical information,” primarily information associated with billing, including “medical record numbers, dates of service and a brief summary of services provided.”

The account also contained the Social Security numbers of some patients, ECH said.

“The 1,200 individuals whose Social Security numbers were included in the email account will be offered free credit and identity theft monitoring services,” said the statement. “The hospital has also set up a dedicated call center for patients and others.”

ACTION TAKEN

The hospital said they learned of the incident nine days later and immediately took action, “including changing passwords, implementing enhanced security features and engaging a leading forensic security firm to assist with the investigation.”

“Through our ongoing investigation, it’s possible that we’ll find that fewer individuals were affected,” said Remillard. “We are very sorry this has happened. We take seriously our responsibility to protect the privacy and confidentiality of the personal information of our patients and employees.”

ECH operates six community-based primary health care centers throughout the region, as well as an ER and outpatient center at the former Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga.

The incident did not involve the hospital’s computer networks or electronic medical records, said ECH, “nor did it involve the email or information technology systems at any of the Network’s other affiliates.”

ECH completed an initial 60-day investigation of the incident and has “no evidence of any fraud or identity theft to any individual as a result of this incident.”

The hospital said they will include in notification alerts information on safeguards against potential fraud or identity theft.

Remillard said the hospital has taken “organization-wide steps to enhance the security of our email system and we are reinforcing education with our staff to assure protection of patients’ information.”

Any updates will be posted at ech.org.

Concerned individuals can call the dedicated call center at 1-877-845-7516 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.