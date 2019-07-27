ECH to host blood drive July 29

ELIZABETHTOWN | The University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital will host a blood drive from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, July 29, with the Adirondack Regional Blood Center.

“This is the time of year when we need blood the most,” said Nancy Roberts, Adirondack Regional Blood Center nurse, “because participation in blood drives can decrease in the summer months.”

The blood drive is open to anyone in good general health over age 16. Donations of all blood types are needed and will be used at area hospitals.

“Your blood donation can help save the lives of patients in the Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga emergency departments,” Elizabethtown Community Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Julie Tromblee said.

Blood donations are also used in the hospital’s chemotherapy and infusion department and inpatient unit.

The blood drive will be held in partnership with the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a nonprofit coordinated by The UVM Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, which supplies blood to hospitals throughout the region.