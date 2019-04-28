Edible landscaping topic of program in Warrensburg

× Expand Image provided Decorative vegetable plantings in one’s yard can not only provide eye-catching designs, but they can yield nutritious food. Sustainable living advocate Jean Howard will be giving a presentation Wednesday, May 1, on edible landscaping at The Glen Lodge of Warrensburg.

WARRENSBURG | Plantings around one’s yard can not only be decorative, but they can also provide nutritious, savory food, according to an upcoming presentation sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification.

This area civic group has scheduled a program titled “Agriscaping: Creating an Edible Landscape,” to be presented by Rensselaer County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Jean Howard.

The program is to be held in conjunction with Warrensburg Beautification’s annual spring membership meeting on the evening of Wednesday, May 1, at The Glen Lodge on state Route 28, eight miles north of downtown Warrensburg.

Registration is to begin at 5:30 p.m., a potluck dinner and business meeting is to be held at 6 p.m. and the agriscaping presentation is to start at 7 p.m.

Howard, a sustainable living and permaculture advocate, will be explaining how to create attractive residential landscaping using food-producing plants — including select vegetables, edible flowers, fruit and nut trees as well as herbs and ornamental plants.

All are welcome to attend this free event. Event organizer Teresa Whalen encourages people to make reservations by contacting her at 518-466-5497 or taawhalen@yahoo.com.