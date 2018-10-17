ELCS mulls next steps following yes vote

ELIZABETHTOWN | A day after Elizabethtown-Lewis Central and Westport Central voters approved one of the two merger votes, ELCS reviewed exit poll data and discussed preliminary next steps in the formal centralization review process.

The straw poll last Tuesday was the first step toward establishing a new school district.

The second and binding vote will take place on Dec. 4.

DATA REVIEWED

At ELCS, the straw poll vote to merge was approved by an 85 percent majority, 399 yes to 73 no votes.

ELCS school board members took a close look at exit poll responses, touching on comments about uncertainties, rationale and goals.

Of the total 472 people who voted at ELCS, 40.4 percent — or 191 people — filled out questions designed to inform the district about reasons voters marked ballots “yes” or “no.”

Forty-seven percent of respondents were not parents, students, former school staff or teacher, a measure officials said was striking.

ELCS Superintendent Scott Osborne reported that 74 percent of people who volunteered to take the survey said they received information about the referendum and merger study via The Sun.

Another 59 percent said they received information from family, friends and neighbors.

ELCS newsletters were also primary source of information for 45 percent of voters who took the exit poll.

Social media informed 41 percent of those surveyed.

And while 53 percent said they voted yes due to concern for tax rates, 88 percent of yes voters surveyed said they want “more opportunities for students.”

Input came from the 19 surveys shared by people who voted against the merger.

Forty-seven percent said they voted no because they believe “towns would suffer negatively.”

About 42 percent of “no” pollsters said they did not want to lose the individual school identity.

The vote total was 357-198 at WCS.

DETAILED REPORT FORTHCOMING

Osborne said he is working to create a more detailed report that includes a synopsis of handwritten comments, many of which highlight issues that remain of concern.

“We can append that information to bring in narrative with important feedback and thoughts and ideas,” Osborne said.

A top concern, he said, was how each school building would be used to accommodate traditions and programs held currently in each district.

Both schools are planning informational public meetings ahead of the final and binding merger vote.

The second vote, too, will include an exit poll, which does not require voters’ names or other personal information.

If the final vote is affirmative, Osborne said he and WCS Superintendent and K-12 Principal Josh Meyer would create a Transition Advisory Team (TAT) comprised of students, high school students in particular, and school staff and parents.

Input from the TAT would inform decisions about identity, school colors and mascot, needs in classrooms and programs and activities for students.

BOARD RESPONSE

Board members were pleased to see what was essentially a mandate from ELCS voters and a supermajority from WCS looking to build a new centralized school district.

They were also responsive to concerns and goals reflected by the exit poll.

That, they said, helps them take next steps to address questions.

“It’s refreshing to see that, while many voters were parents, we have been able to get information out to the entire community,” said ELCS board member Ashley Glanda.

“It’s good to see (improved educational opportunity) is the main concern.” she said.

“We’ve heard throughout the process that Dec. 4 could come and we could have an entirely different outcome,” ELCS board member Danielle Bikowitz said.

Information from the surveys can help identify concerns, she said.

ELCS School Board Vice-President Karin DeMuro said she had no preconceived idea about how the vote would turn out in each district.

“And kudos to all of those in both communities for answering all kinds of questions,” she said. “It takes a village.”

“There is still a lot more opportunity for educating, we have to keep reaching out with positive energy.”

Full results of the ELCS voters exit poll are available at the district’s website.

NEXT STEPS

Superintendents at Westport and ELCS will be working with Champlain Valley Educational Services Superintendent Dr. Mark C. Davey and officials from the New York State Department of Education to formalize the timeline ahead of the Dec. 4 vote.

Three items will be included on the ballot.

One is the exact merger question put to vote on Oct. 9.

Residents will also be asked whether a new combined school board would be comprised of 5, 7 or 9 members. The majority of votes cast for each number would determine the board size.

The ballot will have a third question asking voters to decide if new school board members serve for 3, 4 or 5-year terms.

The state Education Department sets the formal protocol and timeline for establishing a new school board if the referendum vote is passed.

Osborne said he and Meyer will work with the state agency to finalize that timeline this week.

Both school districts have set dates for informational merger forums the week before the final vote: Nov. 28 at ELCS and Nov. 29 at Westport.

Voting on Dec. 4 would be from 12 noon to 8 p.m. in both schools.

The state timetable requires a new school board election in January.

The newly elected members would work with Champlain Valley Educational Services Superintendent Davey to develop a merged school budget.

Existing school boards would remain in place through June 30 to complete operations of individual districts.

The new district would begin operations on July 1, 2019, with students attending a centralized school district for the 2019-20 school year.