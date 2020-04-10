Elderly high-rise on lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz Russell H. Barnard Apartments Flynn Avenue The Russell H. Barnard Apartments on Flynn Avenue- home to 69 elderly residents- is now under official quarantine after five residents tested positive for COVID-19. Officials were implementing increased safety measures to curb the potential spread inside Friday morning as the building entered its first day of official lockdown by order of the Clinton County Health Department.

PLATTSBURGH | Nearly 70 elderly residents in a local high-rise are now in lockdown after five recently tested positive for COVID-19.

All residents at Plattsburgh Housing Authority’s Russell H. Barnard Apartments are now under strict quarantine after officials were notified about the positive cases late Thursday.

“This is the first instance in our region of a breakout of COVID-19 at one of our many homes for the elderly. Of course, this occurrence is what has gravely concerned us all, given the challenges the COVID-19 virus can present to those sixty years of age or older,” Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said in announcing the lockdown.

I am certain our hearts and prayers go out to every resident in the Flynn buildings, and we have faith that they are in the very best care of our public-health experts at the Clinton County Health Department.”

Caution notices were plastered on windows and doors at the Flynn Avenue high-rise by Friday morning as officials now work to contain the spread and protect the health of the residents and home-health aides inside.

The housing complex has 60 apartments- currently home to 69 residents over the age of 50.

It was unclear Friday morning how many aides, support staff and maintenance employees are currently employed at the facility.

The Health Department, Housing Authority and city officials were continuing to implement heightened safety measures at the Barnard apartments Friday to help curb the potential spread.

Plattsburgh Housing Authority owns a number of low-income and elderly housing complexes throughout the city and officials recently launched an educational campaign at all elderly-housing facilities in the city to help spread awareness about public-health precautions and safety measures.

City fire and police officials are also working to assist the efforts in protecting the more vulnerable housing facilities.

The Russell Barnard complex is the first large-scale facility in the area to face an official lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak.