Election 2018: Who’s running?

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County voters will head to the polls on Nov. 6 to decide a number of local races here, from who will be the next county sheriff to who will run their town’s court, who will fill council vacancies and who will run some of their town’s vital roles, from highway superintendent to town clerk.

There are two county-wide races on the ballot next month:

The race for Clinton County Sheriff is contested. Incumbent David Favro, a Democrat, will face Republican challenger Matthew Bell, a Plattsburgh City Police detective.

Hon. Timothy Lawliss, the incumbent since 1999, is running unopposed for his third 10-year term as Clinton County Family Court judge.

In the City of Plattsburgh, three city council seats are up for election. Two of those races aren’t competitive.

Voters will decide seven town justice seats around the county. From those races in the towns of Altona, Ausable, Beekmantown, Ellenburg, Mooers, Peru and Schuyler Falls, only one is contested.

In Ellenburg, the town justice race has no candidate at all, according to the Clinton County Board of Elections. Both parties failed to file caucus results on time.

Three towns, Champlain, Peru and Plattsburgh, will fill vacancies on their town boards. All but one of those races are contested.

Following the retirement of Jim Woods earlier this year from his post as Town of Plattsburgh Highway Superintendent, his former deputy, Timmy Dubrey, is running unopposed for the seat.

Both Peru and Mooers will fill their town clerk slots. Neither race is contested: Peru Town Clerk/Tax Collector Dianne Miller (Democratic/Republican lines) and Mooers Town Clerk/Tax Collector Kelly McDonald (Democratic line) are running unopposed.

COUNTY SHERIFF

Incumbent David Favro, who has served in his position since 2002 and is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines, is running against Matthew Bell, a Plattsburgh City Police detective, on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines.

WHAT ARE THE KEY ISSUES?

Management of the Clinton County Jail

School safety: The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office currently has an agreement with local school districts to provide school resource officers.

Drug enforcement: Clinton County, much like other counties around the nation, is contending with a growing opioid epidemic. The sheriff may also weigh in on drug-related issues as county legislators craft legislation. In Essex County, Sheriff Richard Cutting suggested the Board of Supervisors pass a resolution opposing any measure to legalize recreational pot use.

Oversight of community outreach programs: The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office oversees the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program and other education initiatives.

CITY OF PLATTSBURGH

In the City of Plattsburgh, voters in wards 3, 5 and 6 will choose their representative on the Common Council.

WHAT ARE THE KEY ISSUES?

The city is in the early stages of implementing the $10 million state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The Common Council will weigh in on some key decisions related to the DRI, including how to go about replacing parking spaces displaced by the redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot, and how best to implement a parking management system.

The Common Council has been embroiled in budget talks for over a year in an attempt to beat back years of systemic overspending by cutting costs, increasing efficiencies and bolstering revenue. Councilors elected will play a part in holding the city’s purse strings, they’ll be tasked with reworking and adopting city budgets, they’ll be tasked with helping to craft a five-year budget outlook and if more departments are put on the chopping block — like we saw last year, when four departments were abolished — they’ll have a say in those decisions.

As always, councilors will be tasked with advocating on behalf of their constituents. This could mean working on any number of issues, from exploring policies and budgeting related to the feral cat population, to helping advocate for the clean-up of dilapidated properties.

WARD 3

Newcomer Elizabeth Gibbs, an English teacher at Peru High School, is running unopposed in Ward 3.

Gibbs secured the Democratic line just days before the deadline for candidates to file designating petitions.

The City of Plattsburgh Republican Committee did not put up a candidate.

The incumbent, Republican Dale Dowdle, declined to run for re-election.

Gibbs, a mother of two and a city resident for 30 years, told The Sun after announcing her candidacy that her campaign is “just about serving the interests of the people.”

She cited repairing the city’s finances and infrastructure as concerns from residents in her ward.

Gibbs also said that residents were concerned about pedestrian and bicyclist safety on streets without sidewalks and the re-opening of the Webb Island footbridge.

WARD 5

Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) is running unopposed to fill the remaining two years of his predecessor’s three-year term.

McFarlin was appointed to his seat by Mayor Colin Read after Becky Kasper resigned in February, citing a “tyranny of despair” as the city was embroiled in budget talks.

McFarlin has no party designation, but he is running on the Democratic line, and has been endorsed by both the Plattsburgh City Democrats and the City of Plattsburgh Republican Committee.

When he took Kasper’s seat, the local attorney and former planning board member was unsure of whether or not he would run to fill the two-year remainder of her term.

“I didn’t enter with the intention of running in November,” he told The Sun earlier this year. “When the mayor appointed me, I figured I’d see how it goes and wait and see until deciding.”

McFarlin said that since then, after serving on the council for a few months and seeing the loss of institutional knowledge and recent employee departures, he felt it was his civic duty to run to fill the seat.

WARD 6

Ward 6 is the only contested seat on the Common Council this year.

The incumbent, Democrat Joshua Kretser, declined to run for re-election.

Republican Peter Regnier, a local landlord and entertainment industry professional, and Democrat Jeff Moore, an economist and former mayor of Champlain, are running to fill the seat.

Read more about Regnier here, and more about Moore here.

TOWN COUNCIL

In Champlain, Democrat Jason Borrie is running against Republican Larry Brown for the one-year unexpired term of John Cooper, who vacated his seat when he chose to run against Larry Barcomb for the town supervisor seat last year. Cooper lost the election to Barcomb.

The town council nominated Jean Bertz to fill that vacancy prior to this election, according to Barcomb, but Bertz is opting not to run for the remainder of Cooper’s four-year term.

The elected councilor will help oversee the town’s finances as part of the town board, along with a variety of other projects that may arise. The town is currently working on wrapping up a $13.1 million water infrastructure project.

In Peru, Republican Richard Barber, Jr. is running against Kregg Bruno to fill the remaining one year of Brandy McDonald’s four-year term. Bruno is running on the Democratic, Working Families, Conservative and Independence lines.

McDonald vacated his seat on the town board after his election to town supervisor.

He was sworn in at the start of the year, and the town board opted to keep his seat on the town board open after failing to reach a majority vote on an appointment.

Similar to Champlain, the Town of Peru is working through a large infrastructure upgrade in the form of updates to its sewer system. The town board members are actively involved in weighing in on town-wide projects and approving large purchases from departments. Apart from that, the town is also in the process of completing the first phase of its state grant-funded Main Street revitalization project.

In the Town of Plattsburgh, Town Councilor Chuck Kostyk is running unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families lines to fill the remaining two years of Martin “Marty” Mannix’s four-year term.

Kostyk was appointed to his seat earlier this year, after Mannix successfully secured a Plattsburgh Town Justice seat.

TOWN JUSTICE

Voters in the towns of Altona, Ausable, Beekmantown, Ellenburg, Mooers, Peru and Schuyler Falls will fill town justice seats next month.

Only one of those races ­— in the Town of Mooers — is contested. Incumbent Earl Robinson is running for re-election on the Republican line against Democrat Matthew J. Lloyd for another four-year term.

Scott D. Decker is running on the Republican line for Altona Town Justice to fill Allan Bilow’s seat; Jeffrey Kelley is running for re-election on the Democratic line for Ausable Town Justice; Incumbent Lawrence Cabana is running for re-election on the Republican and Democratic lines for Peru Town Justice.

Rhonda Barber is running on the Republican line for Schuyler Falls Town Justice, a seat vacated by Randall Cumm after he resigned last year and moved out of state.

Brendon Dupree is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines for a Beekmantown Town Justice seat. Dupree was appointed to the seat earlier this year after his predecessor, Susan Castine, resigned amid a New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct investigation into complaints of the alleged mishandling of various cases.

In Ellenburg, the town justice race has no candidate at all, according to the Clinton County Board of Elections. Both parties failed to file caucus results on time. The winner will be a write-in.