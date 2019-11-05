Election Day today

PLATTSBURGH | Residents of Clinton County will decide several county and town races when they go to the polls Tuesday.

Here’s a list of candidates running for office:

SUPREME COURT FOURTH DISTRICT

(Vote for 4)

Mike Cuevas (R)

Dianne Freestone (R)

Julie Garcia (D)

Rebecca Slezak (R)

Mike Violando (D)

Jim Walsh (R)

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE

AREA 1

Joel Herzog

Age - 23

Party - Democrat

Residency - Rouses Point

Education - SUNY Plattsburgh December 2019 philosophy

Job - Koffee Kat

Political Experience - None

Immediate Family - Mother, Father William

Comment - “Rouses Point and the City of Plattsburgh are one of the few areas in Clinton County that have 100 percent green energy - that’s something I’ve been pushing on. If you’re looking to make a place in the modern business climate, you can make the claim here that it’s 100 percent green. I know that may not be a concern to most people, but it’s a big concern in my mind. It’s something I recognize that’s good. My generation is really very interested in green energy and you can appeal to that ‘go green’ mindset and make pitches to those companies.”

Calvin Castine

Age - 71

Residency - Champlain

Job - Home Town Cable

AREA 3

Jerry Marking

Age - 55

Party - Democrat, Working Families

Residency - West Chazy

Job - City of Plattsburgh firefighter 27 years; union leader for the International Association of Firefighters; volunteer for CVPH Foundation, Clinton County Christmas Bureau and West Chazy Recreation Park Revitalization Committee and service manager for North End Harley-Davidson / Lake City Choppers

Political Experience - Chairman of the Clinton County Democratic Committee

Immediate Family - Wife Vicki; four daughters and six grandchildren

Comment - “There are many challenging and exciting issues facing Clinton County. There is the continued expansion of Plattsburgh International Airport, a great need for towns and counties to work together to share services and find ways to create greater efficiencies. There is also an opioid crisis facing us that will take government leaders, non-profit and health organizations, and law enforcement all working together to find solutions.”

Mark Henry

Party - Republican

Residency - Chazy

Education - BA SUNY Plattsburgh

Job - Business owner, about to purchase WIRY

Political Experience - Chazy Town Supervisor

Immediate Family - Married and four adult children

Comment - “Working with my colleagues on the County Legislator and through my county committees, I have and will continue to: focus on economic development that benefits all of us; work to create, attract and keep local jobs and increase opportunities for job training; strongly support higher education; creating and maintaining stable county budgets with a moderate county tax rate; support local farmers and work to improve our infrastructure while ensuring our environment stays clean.”

AREA 5

Willard Todd

Richard Potiker

Party - Republican, Conservative and Independence

Residency - Morrisonville

Education - Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School, some courses at Schenectady Community College

Job - Owner of Northern NY Driving Academy

Political Experience - Town of Schuyler Falls ZBA Member/Chairman 2005-2016; Clinton County Republican Committee Member; Schuyler Falls Republican Committee member/Treasurer 2004-present, two term Schuyler Falls Town Supervisor 2016 to present.

Immediate Family - Daughter, Amanda Barnes, and grandson

Comment - “I know that running a small business for over 25 years, and my experience as a two-term town supervisor has prepared me to help lead the county and represent the constituents in Area 5. I will work hard alongside Rob Timmons to address all of the important issues facing Clinton County while representing Peru and Schuyler Falls. The health, safety and welfare are always a priority and keeping County taxes in check without shifting costs to the towns.”

AREA 7

Carol Blakeslee

Party - Democrat and Working Families Party

Residency - Keeseville

Education - BA from Trinity College; a Benton Fellowship from the University of Chicago and an MST from SUNY Plattsburgh

Job - Retired as executive producer at Mountain Lake PBS and director/curator at the Clinton County Historical Museum

Political Experience - Chair of the Ausable Democrats and a Board member for ADK Action; the Upper Jay Art Center and Noon Rotary in Plattsburgh

Immediate Family - Husband, Jimm Collin; two dogs and two cats

Comment - “As a former journalist, I understand that there are many sides to an issue and am accustomed to seeking out and listening to all of them … I am at a point in my life where I can give back to the community in the form of public service and would be honored to serve as the representative for Area 7 on the Clinton County Legislature. The issues that concern me the most are our lack of reliable broadband, the effect of the opioid epidemic especially on families, the lack of coordinated job training, and our ability to attract and sustain well-paying jobs, especially for young people. Improving each of these will lead to a better quality of life and more economic growth for the region. If elected, I will find ways to address each of these issues through research, interviews, and visits to county agencies. I also believe I am more qualified than my opponent, Robbie Timmons, and can do a better job representing the people of Area 7 in Clinton County.”

Robert Timmons

Party - Republican and Independence

Residency - Peru

Education - Peru High School; Paul Smith’s College

Job - Volunteer Peru firefighter, owner of Rob’s Repairs

Political Experience - Town of Peru Highway superintendent 2002-2008; Area 7 legislature, Transportation (Chairman), Public Safety, Finance, Children and Family, Personnel, and Buildings and Grounds as well as the liaison for Cornell Co-Operative Extension and County Soil and Water.

Immediate Family - Wife, Michelle, and two children

Comment - “I am looking forward to continuing to make our county a great place to live and work. In order to sustain our reasonable county tax rate and stay under the two percent tax cap, we need to focus on economic development including job creation by growing small businesses and supporting our corporate businesses.”

COUNTY CORONER

Travis Nelson (D)

Chad Deans (R) ■

TOWN CANDIDATES

Altona

SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

Frederick Therrian

Andrew Wood

TOWN COUNCIL

Cameron Garrand

Randy Lashway

Dustin Relation

Ralph Graves

Town Justice

Amanda Therrien

Yvonne Emma Caska

Ausable

Town Council

James King

Paula Bedard

Darcy Pray

Beekmantown

Town Council

David Bezio

Sharron Garden

Mark Sand

Terry Sears

Black Brook

Town Council

Howard Aubin

Ronald Wilks

Champlain

Town Council

Jason Borrie

John Cooper

Clarke Herdic

Town Justice

John Joseph LaBonte

John Triller

Chazy

Town Council

Jerry Deno

Daniel Vesco

Dannemora

Town Council

James Barber

Ladonna Irby

Jason Carter

Raymond Varin

Ellenburg

Town Council

Debra Grogan

James McNeil

Nathan Bombard

Derrick Glaude

Richard Trombley

Tax Collector

Sharlene Stanley

Shannon Barton

Mooers

Town Council

Randy LaCount

Donald Perras

Peru

Town Council

Kregg Bruno

Richard Barber

City of Plattsburgh

Ward I Councilor

Ira Barbell

William Ferris

Town of Plattsburgh

Town Council

Charles Andrew Kostyk

Thomas Wood

Town Justice

James Joyce

Alicia Sirk

Town Clerk

Kevin Patnode

Rickey Collins

Saranac

Town Council

Gerald Delaney

Roger Dubray

Tracy Eggleston

Kirk Guynup

Town Justice

Karen Waldron-Munson

Perry Joseph Lawton

Schuyler Falls

Town Council

Reginald Facteau

Vernon Bruno