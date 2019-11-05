Election Day today

PLATTSBURGH | Residents of Clinton County will decide several county and town races when they go to the polls Tuesday.
Here’s a list of candidates running for office:
SUPREME COURT FOURTH DISTRICT
(Vote for 4)
Mike Cuevas (R)
Dianne Freestone (R)
Julie Garcia (D)
Rebecca Slezak (R)
Mike Violando (D)
Jim Walsh (R)
CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE
AREA 1
Joel Herzog
Age - 23
Party - Democrat
Residency - Rouses Point
Education - SUNY Plattsburgh December 2019 philosophy
Job - Koffee Kat
Political Experience - None
Immediate Family - Mother, Father William
Comment - “Rouses Point and the City of Plattsburgh are one of the few areas in Clinton County that have 100 percent green energy - that’s something I’ve been pushing on. If you’re looking to make a place in the modern business climate, you can make the claim here that it’s 100 percent green. I know that may not be a concern to most people, but it’s a big concern in my mind. It’s something I recognize that’s good. My generation is really very interested in green energy and you can appeal to that ‘go green’ mindset and make pitches to those companies.”
Calvin Castine
Age - 71
Residency - Champlain
Job - Home Town Cable
AREA 3
Jerry Marking
Age - 55
Party - Democrat, Working Families
Residency - West Chazy
Job - City of Plattsburgh firefighter 27 years; union leader for the International Association of Firefighters; volunteer for CVPH Foundation, Clinton County Christmas Bureau and West Chazy Recreation Park Revitalization Committee and service manager for North End Harley-Davidson / Lake City Choppers
Political Experience - Chairman of the Clinton County Democratic Committee
Immediate Family - Wife Vicki; four daughters and six grandchildren
Comment - “There are many challenging and exciting issues facing Clinton County. There is the continued expansion of Plattsburgh International Airport, a great need for towns and counties to work together to share services and find ways to create greater efficiencies. There is also an opioid crisis facing us that will take government leaders, non-profit and health organizations, and law enforcement all working together to find solutions.”
Mark Henry
Party - Republican
Residency - Chazy
Education - BA SUNY Plattsburgh
Job - Business owner, about to purchase WIRY
Political Experience - Chazy Town Supervisor
Immediate Family - Married and four adult children
Comment - “Working with my colleagues on the County Legislator and through my county committees, I have and will continue to: focus on economic development that benefits all of us; work to create, attract and keep local jobs and increase opportunities for job training; strongly support higher education; creating and maintaining stable county budgets with a moderate county tax rate; support local farmers and work to improve our infrastructure while ensuring our environment stays clean.”
AREA 5
Willard Todd
Richard Potiker
Party - Republican, Conservative and Independence
Residency - Morrisonville
Education - Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School, some courses at Schenectady Community College
Job - Owner of Northern NY Driving Academy
Political Experience - Town of Schuyler Falls ZBA Member/Chairman 2005-2016; Clinton County Republican Committee Member; Schuyler Falls Republican Committee member/Treasurer 2004-present, two term Schuyler Falls Town Supervisor 2016 to present.
Immediate Family - Daughter, Amanda Barnes, and grandson
Comment - “I know that running a small business for over 25 years, and my experience as a two-term town supervisor has prepared me to help lead the county and represent the constituents in Area 5. I will work hard alongside Rob Timmons to address all of the important issues facing Clinton County while representing Peru and Schuyler Falls. The health, safety and welfare are always a priority and keeping County taxes in check without shifting costs to the towns.”
AREA 7
Carol Blakeslee
Party - Democrat and Working Families Party
Residency - Keeseville
Education - BA from Trinity College; a Benton Fellowship from the University of Chicago and an MST from SUNY Plattsburgh
Job - Retired as executive producer at Mountain Lake PBS and director/curator at the Clinton County Historical Museum
Political Experience - Chair of the Ausable Democrats and a Board member for ADK Action; the Upper Jay Art Center and Noon Rotary in Plattsburgh
Immediate Family - Husband, Jimm Collin; two dogs and two cats
Comment - “As a former journalist, I understand that there are many sides to an issue and am accustomed to seeking out and listening to all of them … I am at a point in my life where I can give back to the community in the form of public service and would be honored to serve as the representative for Area 7 on the Clinton County Legislature. The issues that concern me the most are our lack of reliable broadband, the effect of the opioid epidemic especially on families, the lack of coordinated job training, and our ability to attract and sustain well-paying jobs, especially for young people. Improving each of these will lead to a better quality of life and more economic growth for the region. If elected, I will find ways to address each of these issues through research, interviews, and visits to county agencies. I also believe I am more qualified than my opponent, Robbie Timmons, and can do a better job representing the people of Area 7 in Clinton County.”
Robert Timmons
Party - Republican and Independence
Residency - Peru
Education - Peru High School; Paul Smith’s College
Job - Volunteer Peru firefighter, owner of Rob’s Repairs
Political Experience - Town of Peru Highway superintendent 2002-2008; Area 7 legislature, Transportation (Chairman), Public Safety, Finance, Children and Family, Personnel, and Buildings and Grounds as well as the liaison for Cornell Co-Operative Extension and County Soil and Water.
Immediate Family - Wife, Michelle, and two children
Comment - “I am looking forward to continuing to make our county a great place to live and work. In order to sustain our reasonable county tax rate and stay under the two percent tax cap, we need to focus on economic development including job creation by growing small businesses and supporting our corporate businesses.”
COUNTY CORONER
Travis Nelson (D)
Chad Deans (R) ■
TOWN CANDIDATES
Altona
SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS
Frederick Therrian
Andrew Wood
TOWN COUNCIL
Cameron Garrand
Randy Lashway
Dustin Relation
Ralph Graves
Town Justice
Amanda Therrien
Yvonne Emma Caska
Ausable
Town Council
James King
Paula Bedard
Darcy Pray
Beekmantown
Town Council
David Bezio
Sharron Garden
Mark Sand
Terry Sears
Black Brook
Town Council
Howard Aubin
Ronald Wilks
Champlain
Town Council
Jason Borrie
John Cooper
Clarke Herdic
Town Justice
John Joseph LaBonte
John Triller
Chazy
Town Council
Jerry Deno
Daniel Vesco
Dannemora
Town Council
James Barber
Ladonna Irby
Jason Carter
Raymond Varin
Ellenburg
Town Council
Debra Grogan
James McNeil
Nathan Bombard
Derrick Glaude
Richard Trombley
Tax Collector
Sharlene Stanley
Shannon Barton
Mooers
Town Council
Randy LaCount
Donald Perras
Peru
Town Council
Kregg Bruno
Richard Barber
City of Plattsburgh
Ward I Councilor
Ira Barbell
William Ferris
Town of Plattsburgh
Town Council
Charles Andrew Kostyk
Thomas Wood
Town Justice
James Joyce
Alicia Sirk
Town Clerk
Kevin Patnode
Rickey Collins
Saranac
Town Council
Gerald Delaney
Roger Dubray
Tracy Eggleston
Kirk Guynup
Town Justice
Karen Waldron-Munson
Perry Joseph Lawton
Schuyler Falls
Town Council
Reginald Facteau
Vernon Bruno