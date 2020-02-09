Elevate ADK Nutrition opens

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Elevate - Ribbon Cutting Eric Woods and Courtney Stockmar (center, with scissors) cut the ribbon to their new business, ADK Elevate Nutrition.

TICONDEROGA | People who can’t improve their health on Montcalm Street have no one but themselves to blame. Over the past several months, noted Ticonderoga Council Member Joyce Cooper, several shops have opened in the Ticonderoga business district offering everything from health foods to exercise classes to massage to yoga to holistic medicines.

“The number and diversity of new businesses offer unique opportunities to make healthy choices,” Cooper said, at the ribbon-cutting for Elevate ADK Nutrition in the LaChute Plaza.

Elevate ADK Nutrition serves healthy shakes and vitamin-rich teas brewed to enhance energy and focus. Customers can also book a free wellness profile appointment, join one of their fit camps, weight loss challenges and health-related events that will include yoga and exercise classes.

“We want to help provide a healthier, happier community, and we’re excited for all the great things to come,” said co-owner Courtney Stockmar, who operates Elevate ADK in partnership with Eric Woods.

Woods said the shakes, at less than 250 calories and 24 grams of protein, can stand as a meal. “They taste good and they’re healthy,” he said. “We want to be a hub in Ticonderoga for healthy activities and food choices. We want to make a difference in the community.”

Woods said response so far has been overwhelming, and the shop has become a magnet for younger people interested in developing healthy habits at an early age — or if not that, just because they like the shakes, which come in a variety of flavors, from Snickers to Strawberry.

“We’ve been well-received by young and old alike,” Woods said. “It’s nice there’s a positive place young people can hang out after school.”

Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Matthew Courtright said it’s gratifying to see young entrepreneurs who have availed themselves of local counseling and services designed to get businesses off the ground. “We are thankful and ecstatic that younger professionals are dedicating themselves to becoming entrepreneurs and being part of this wonderful community,” he said. “This newest business will truly contribute to the Ticonderoga Area as an exceptional place to live, work, and visit.”

Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordan said “Elevate” is an appropriate name, since it is part of a wave of new shops that are helping restore the downtown. “We’ve seen a steady growth of new businesses … and the word ‘elevate’ captures that,” he said.

Elevate ADK Nutrition can be followed on Facebook. They can also be contacted by calling 518-503-5045 or emailing elevateadknutrition@gmail.com. ■