Elizabethtown Community Hospital receives Pathway To Excellence designation

ELIZABETHTOWN | The University of Vermont Health Network — Elizabethtown Community Hospital has earned the Pathway to Excellence designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Elizabethtown Community Hospital is one of only four hospitals in New York state to receive the designation and one of only 169 to receive it internationally.

The Pathway to Excellence program recognizes healthcare organizations that create work environments where nurses feel empowered and can flourish. The designation identifies Elizabethtown Community Hospital as one of the best places for nurses to work.

“Our dedicated and skilled nurses are committed to giving our patients the highest quality of care,” said Julie Tromblee, MSN, vice president and chief nursing officer for Elizabethtown Community Hospital. “We’re so proud of this designation because it reflects our commitment to our nurses and to the work we’ve done together to create a culture where they feel valued, trusted and supported.”

ANCC requires Pathway designated organizations to meet six Pathway standards essential to creating an ideal nursing workplace environment. The standards focus on shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being and professional development.

Research shows that a workplace environment that engages and inspires nurses has a direct positive impact on nurse satisfaction and retention, which enhances patient care and safety.

To earn the designation, ECH completed a rigorous application process that included the submission of a 1,500-page evidence-based document and the participation of at least 60 percent of the hospital’s nurses in a voluntary, confidential online survey. At the end of the survey, 70 percent of nurses validated that our organization met the Pathway to Excellence practice standards.

Examples of ECH’s initiatives that have fostered a positive working environment include:

Professional growth opportunities including tuition assistance for advanced degrees and certifications and financial assistance for certification preparation courses;

Structured relaxation breaks and the creation of a mobile serenity cart with a yoga mat, relaxation music and foot and back massager;

Collaboration with frontline nursing staff on quality improvement plans, including a multifaceted fall prevention program.

Tromblee noted that although the Pathway to Excellence designation is awarded by a nursing organization, it could not have been achieved without help from every department in the hospital.

“The Pathway to Excellence designation is a tremendous honor, not only for our nursing staff, but for our entire team,” she said. “Our nurses couldn’t excel at their jobs without the trust and support of their colleagues across the organization.”