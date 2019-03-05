Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport School Board in full swing

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Dr. Suzanne Russell, Heather Reynolds, President Phil Mero, Sarah Kullman, Vice President Alan Jones and Dina Garvey are sworn in at the first meeting of the new Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport School Board Feb. 27 in Westport.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The newly formed and sworn Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport School Board met here for a second session Monday. The first meeting at Westport Central School last week saw all new members sworn into office by Interim E-L-W Superintendent and Champlain Valley Educational District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey.

The E-L-W district’s board President Phil Mero and Vice President Alan Jones lead discussion that, by the end of the night, formed two committees to oversee school policy decisions and audit functions.

Positions on the Policy Committee were officially designated to Dr. Suzanne Russell, Heather Reynolds and Dina Garvey, who will blend formal policies currently in place at each school with input from administrators and staff. Members of the Audit Committee will be pulled from community volunteers to work with Jones, who has performed a similar function during his tenure on the Elizabethtown-Lewis School Board.

The committees will tackle board-coordinated functions, while community input is being developed through the efforts of eight Transition Advisory Teams (TATs) tasked with cultivating ideas and vision for 1) School identity; 2) Curriculum programming; 3) Athletics; 4) Extra-curricular programs; 5) Special education; 6) Facilities and transportation; 7) Technology; and 8) Code of conduct.

Transition Teams will draw ideas from students, parents and school staff to help guide school board decisions. And meetings of these teams will be made open to the public in the next few weeks with the first meetings to be held by March 29.

Mero urged community members to attend these Transition Team meetings to ensure broad spectrum input.

USE OF BUILDINGS

The school board did discuss their plan to maintain tuition options for out-of-district students who currently attend Westport or Elizabethtown-Lewis schools.

The board is also working to formalize use of the school buildings for the 2019-20 school year, evaluating two options. One model put forth during merger study sessions suggested that elementary age students — pre-K to grade six — would remain in their current classrooms at Elizabethtown and Westport, with middle school — grades seven and eight — in Westport and high school students grades nine through 12 attending classes in the Elizabethtown building.

The board is also considering an option with a cost-effective, staggered bus schedule that would put the high school and middle school, grades seven to 12, in Westport, with elementary school students attending classes at the Elizabethtown facility.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Some community members shared their views of this idea during public comment sessions held at the start and end of the school board meeting.

Jason Welch, a member of the Westport School Board, urged the new board to take their time and think carefully through combining elementary and middle/high school students in the first year.

“I think it might be a little hasty to deviate from the study recommendation,” he said, referring to the plan that suggested elementary grades remain separate.

Westport Teacher Amy Welch said moving all elementary children into one facility could prove a daunting task for elementary school teachers who establish a classroom and an environment for the youngest learners in the district.

“It’s just a big thing to ask,” she said of the demand it would place on teachers.

“I’m asking for more time to make a decision,” she said.

Westport resident Sheera Broderick pointed out that many voters supported the merger with the idea in mind that elementary age children would remain in their home communities.

“Start with the consultants plan,” she suggested, “and look at making a change down the road.”

Broderick also said that having all grade seven through 12 teachers in one building might lead to a duplication of efforts.

One of three Westport students who attended the meeting, Hudson Stephens, made a reasoned case for using Westport’s building as the high school.

“We voted to merge our districts,” he said, “so let’s merge our districts completely.

“I would love to have four teachers in every subject I take,” Stephens said of the opportunity to expand access to instruction.

Staff certified to teach grades seven to 12 ought to be allowed to bring their strengths to all levels of education, he said. “Don’t strand them.”

Stephens also pointed out that Elizabethtown is a busy place during the school and work-day hours with the county offices, hospital, senior home and its stores.

“There are more reasons to place (high school students) grades seven to 12 at Westport than at Elizabethtown,” he said.

“Elizabethtown has more people coming into it every day. With grades seven to 12 in Westport, it would mean more business for (shops and restaurants) in Westport. We need that in our town,” Stephens said. “And half of the student population spends half the year at Camp Dudley (on the soccer and athletic fields located in Westport).

“It would also be beneficial way to the majority of Westport students who are unhappy with having to move to the Elizabethtown school.”

BUDGET PROPOSAL DEADLINE

No final decision for use of buildings has been made.

But the state deadline for school budget proposals comes mid-April.

Davey said the tax levy cap would be assigned by the State Education commissioner and is currently under review by state taxation officials. He is guiding E-L-W’s School Board to plan for a 13.5 percent increase in health insurance costs and to estimate salary increases between 2.5 and 3.5 percent, pending merged contract negotiations.

Budget planning does not include any of the $6 million in merger incentive aid, Davey said. But the district will likely build around an estimated $5.9 million from the 2019-20 state aid runs, funds that would be normally be allocated for Westport Central plus the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central school budgets.

The new school board expects to review a first draft of the proposed budget in early April.

Long-term financial planning, Davey said, would best serve the district’s use of incentive aid.

The E-L-W School Board meets next March 18 at 6 p.m. at the Westport School building.

Mero urged parents and community members to contact him or any member of the new school board with ideas, concerns or questions.

Information, minutes and agendas for the E-L-W School Board are available online at elwcsd.org.