Elizabethtown Library marks 135th year

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Kim Dedam Members of the Elizabethtown Library Association, Mary Lou Morgan, center, and Gerry Bradley, left, consider their organization’s long history with Director Angela Heroux, at left. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Kim Dedam The library in Elizabethtown was built in 1884 at a cost of $751.57. Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | In September 1884, the Circulating Library in Elizabethtown received formal charter from the state.

Funds for the first plain wood-framed building heated with a brick fireplace were raised by two “fairs” netting a sum of $720.29.

Plus donations, the Elizabethtown Library Association paid $751.57 total to build its existing edifice 135 years ago.

Twelve residents from the village had begun to plan the lending library two years prior and gathered 280 books from their own shelves to start the collection.

And the first semi-annual meeting of Library Association trustees was held Sept. 27, a Saturday, in 1884.

Two years later, the group purchased the library’s parcel of land beside “The Branch” of the Boquet River. They paid Byron Pond $25 for the property. They painted the building’s clapboards for $14.19 and put up a fence with boards that cost $27.21.

Exquisite details of each step taken through those early years are recorded in neat, handwritten script that flows evenly through pages of ornate ledger books.

Operational costs, payments, patron donations, funds raised and numbers of books lent are chronicled in a changing script of librarians’ hands, paying tribute to many among the earliest Adirondack pioneer families.

Centennial celebration documents from 1984 record that from 1884 until 1889, “Mrs. George Bullard read 222 books, Mrs. Ferris read 179, Nilla Hand read 174 and Mr. A.F. Woodruff read 150.”

The first librarian was Miss Elizabeth V. Hale, assisted by second and third librarians Miss F. Coddington and Miss May Woodruff.

Electric lights were added in 1906; the electric bill for the entire year was $5.50.

An addition was built to accommodate the growing collection of books in 1909.

A toilet and lavatory were added in 1956 for a total cost of $65.

Usual and ordinary reports were made to the Elizabethtown Post and ensuing newspapers annually through the years. The simple wood-framed structure outlasted the rise and demolition of many grand hotels in town.

No major incidents were recorded on front pages of the newspapers, except once, when in July 1943, a prisoner who had escaped from the Essex County Jail was captured on the banks of The Branch where he had hidden behind the library. Allegedly, Robert Van Allen, of Philadelphia, had carved a wooden key with prison cohort, Phillip Donivan, of Jay. They used the “mysterious” key to let themselves out of two sets of jail doors on a Sunday afternoon. Donivan reportedly turned himself in the next day, while Van Allen, a man with a long criminal record, suspected of forgery, was captured by state police troopers and the sheriff behind the library.

The Branch continues to whisper unimpeded behind the building, freezing solid in winter, occasionally rising with a torrent of snowmelt or heavy rains.

As August bore down with summer heat, trustees of the Library Association and Director Angela Heroux met to share their thoughts of the library’s 135-year-old history. They gathered some of the historical documents and placed them out for public view.

Gerry Bradley, Mary Jane Lamb and Mary Lou Morgan suggest the tradition they maintain is a cornerstone of community.

“The library was started by a civic-minded group of residents,” Morgan said. “They built it, and each one contributed from their own library to create a lending library for everyone.”

The work to maintain a community resource is very much the same today.

“We’re going to continue the same mission of service and enrichment to community,” Heroux said.

Elizabethtown Circulating Library has become more involved in school activities and this year formed a collaboration with the Westport and Wadhams libraries to provide a Space themed Summer Camp for 90 students, ages 6 to 12, in the merged Boquet Valley Central School.

“The state and American Library Association theme is ‘Space: A Universe of Books,’” Heroux explained of their summer program.

“From Galileo to NASA, we’ve explored this amazing frontier in books using Virtual Reality glasses, NASA interactive media and arts and craft activities.”

Year-round, Elizabethtown library’s collection of 8,000-plus books widens exponentially with online and interlibrary resources, Heroux said.

“We have expanded more in using the whole system available with many avenues to explore, including law libraries and medical center collections, items that can be accessed from here. I’m not sure if our patrons are aware that access to information continues to expand by use of interlibrary systems.”

Elizabethtown Circulating Library was approved this year for annual boost of $18,000 in Proposition 4 alongside the school budget.

“I’m just very honored to be part of this legacy,” Director Angela Heroux said.

Library cards are available for all residents, she added, and children once they can write their name.