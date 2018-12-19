Elizabethtown Social Center extends membership to Westport students

Photo provided The Elizabethtown Social Center will extend membership to all students in the newly-consolidated Elizabethtown-Lewis Central and Westport Central School district. “After 80 years, it’s a pretty big change and hopefully will be viewed as a positive impact of the merger,” said Director Arin Burdo.

ELIZABETHTOWN | On the heels of the school district merger, the Elizabethtown Social Center (ESC) will expand their Teen Rec Program membership to include students from Westport Central.

The Elizabethtown Social Center has been open to Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School students since 1939.

The Teen Rec Program serves students between the ages of 12 and 18, providing numerous afterschool activities, including sports, field trips and parties.

“We really felt like this is a move that honored [founder] Cora Putnam Hale’s legacy,” said Director Arin Burdo.

A bedrock of Hale’s legacy has been that youth will always have access to programming that enables them to be better citizens, Burdo said.

“We feel that transitions well to our new neighbors and joining our programming.”

Voters approved a consolidation of WCS and ELCS on Dec. 4, making it the first merger statewide since 2013.

The new district will commence operations July 1.

A formal merger study recommends keeping K-6 students at their present locations; using WCS as the middle school, and ELCS as a centralized high school location.

At present, the Teen Rec program contains 78 members, about 30 to 40 of whom Burdo estimates attend activities at the Route 9 location on a regular basis.

An influx of students won’t be an issue, she said.

With projection for the 2019-20 school year at 467 total students, according to the merger study, the newly-combined district will simply bring numbers back up to the population the district historically served during times of higher enrollment, Burdo said.

“We’re not terribly worried the numbers,” she said.

Burdo said program officials haven’t yet determined a welcome back-to-school event.

“I imagine we’ll go this year with the theme of unifying the student body,” she said.

ESC Board President Thom Bissell said inclusivity was the keystone of the unanimous decision.

“We thought that strengthening relationships and strengthening friendships would only help the process of these kids coming together in new ways this fall,” he said.

Input from each community is encouraged moving forward, he said.

“Based on the interest and participation from each community, the program has lots of potential to evolve based on current trends and the interest of the kids,” he said.

For more information on benefits, membership process, rules and regulations, call Burdo at 518-873-6408.