Ellenburg store ravaged by flames

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Andrea VanValkenburg LaBarre's Fire - Image 5 The landmark LaBarre’s Convenience Store was destroyed by flames late Thursday night. Fire investigators are continuing the investigate the cause. Crews from more than a dozen local fire departments were able to save a nearby home, but the liquor store and deli portion of the property were heavily damaged in the blaze. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Andrea VanValkenburg LaBarre's Fire - Image 1 The landmark LaBarre’s Convenience Store was destroyed by flames late Thursday night. Fire investigators are continuing the investigate the cause. Crews from more than a dozen local fire departments were able to save a nearby home, but the liquor store and deli portion of the property were heavily damaged in the blaze. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Andrea VanValkenburg LaBarre's Fire - Image 4 The landmark LaBarre’s Convenience Store was destroyed by flames late Thursday night. Fire investigators are continuing the investigate the cause. Crews from more than a dozen local fire departments were able to save a nearby home, but the liquor store and deli portion of the property were heavily damaged in the blaze. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Andrea VanValkenburg LaBarre's Fire - Image 2 The landmark LaBarre’s Convenience Store was destroyed by flames late Thursday night. Fire investigators are continuing the investigate the cause. Crews from more than a dozen local fire departments were able to save a nearby home, but the liquor store and deli portion of the property were heavily damaged in the blaze. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Andrea VanValkenburg LaBarre's Fire - Image 3 The landmark LaBarre’s Convenience Store was destroyed by flames late Thursday night. Fire investigators are continuing the investigate the cause. Crews from more than a dozen local fire departments were able to save a nearby home, but the liquor store and deli portion of the property were heavily damaged in the blaze. Prev Next

ELLENBURG | An overnight fire has destroyed a landmark store here.

LaBarre’s Convenience Store had closed just two hours before raging flames were seen tearing through the building at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters from roughly a dozen fire departments across the region raced to the store on Route 11 as the inferno moved through the building and engulfed portions of the attached deli and liquor store.

High winds and frigid overnight temperatures made battling the flames even more challenging, but crews were eventually able to quell the flames before it spread further into another attached building and nearby home.

Putrid smoke still clung to the air Friday morning as propane tanks lined the property, discarded remnants of the overnight race to fight the flames and further damage.

As county fire officials continued to investigate the cause of the blaze, just a charred and collapsed shell of the former deli still stood by morning.

LaBarre’s is one of the center’s first established stores and has remained in family hands for several decades. It’s not the first time the store has seen devastation after a fire in the 1980’s left it seriously damaged. After rebuilding, several heavy storms and bouts of flash flooding have ravaged the storefront in the years since.

Store owners were visibly distraught as they combed through the rubble and surveyed the damage Friday as traffic on the popular northern route slowed to survey the heavily-damaged site across from Northern Adirondack School.

Ellenburg Center fire officials were not immediately available for comment Friday morning, and no further information was available.

The store is owned by Jeffrey Matthews and his family. ■