ELW school looks to new name, colors

ELIZABETHTOWN | Identity of the new Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District is in discussion by students, staff and stakeholders as part of ongoing Transition Advisory Team work.

The long string of town names likely won’t remain the school’s district name.

Students have brainstormed and come up with ideas for a more illustrative district title, and have chosen two they like: Boquet Valley Central or Eastern Adirondack Central.

The transition team is ready to recommend the new district keep the Griffin mascot. It has been in use by merged sports teams since 2013.

They are considering what school colors to use.

The transition team’s mission, driven by student input, is facilitated by Scott Osborne, superintendent of Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS).

“On the very first evening, the team was quite clear — as we move into the future and embrace this new school district, we should do so with a new identity to reflect a true merging of values, beliefs, and vision,” Osborne said in a statement provided through Champlain Valley Educational Services Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey, interim superintendent of E-L-W.

“The transition team feels very strongly that we should recommend a change of district name, and the state education department has specific regulations for making that happen. We have a deadline to meet, and we’re well-positioned to do that,” Osborne said.

The deadline is June 17.

If the school board doesn’t apply for a new name by then, the only way to change it is by vote in state legislature.

GRIFFIN

The school ID transition team will present a survey for residents to fill out when they go to the polls for the budget vote May 21.

“The survey will assist the School Identity Transition Team in shaping the basis of their recommendation to the Board of Education in June,” Osborne said.

“A change of name must be in the form of a resolution passed by the board and submitted no later than June 17, 2019, to be official for the next school year, which begins July 1.”

As for the mascot, students voted overwhelmingly last month to adopt the Griffin.

“The transition team surveyed students in grades 5 to 12 at both schools on whether or not to keep the Griffin mascot or identify a new one. Over 75 percent of students voted in favor of recommending the Griffin to be the mascot for the newly formed district,” Osborne said.

Merged sports teams began using the Griffin in 2013 to reflect the combined Westport Eagles and ELCS Lions.

The Griffin is a mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head and wings of an eagle.

NAME, COLORS

Ideas on the transition team survey are as follows:

Proposed District Names:

• Boquet Valley Central School District, named for the Boquet River, a geographical feature shared between the two districts, which also holds historical significance.

• Eastern Adirondack Central School District, named for the broader geographic region of the new district’s boundaries.

Proposed District Colors:

• Navy blue and gold (one color from each school)

• Navy blue and green (one color from each school)

• Maroon and silver

The survey is optional for district residents and will be offered as an exit-survey after the budget vote, Osborne said.

But on May 21, while taxpayers go to the polls, all students at both schools will weigh in on school name and colors.

“The students’ survey will carry a lot of weight in what our transition team recommends to the school board. It is the students’ opinions that really matter,” Osborne said.