Empire State Trail hits speed bump in Essex County

Empire State Trail Executive Director Andy Beers briefed the Essex County Board of Supervisors on the multi-use trail project on Monday, Jan. 14. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN | A new multi-use trail is poised to span the state, stretching from New York City up through Capital Region and towards the Adirondack Mountains along scenic Lake Champlain vistas before terminating at the Canadian border.

At 750 miles, the trail would be the longest multi-use trail in the country.

Now as it chugs towards completion two years after the state legislature authorized $200 million in funding, the project may run aground in Essex County, where lawmakers are pressing state officials to grant a liability waiver for any accidents or injuries that may occur on affected roadways.

GROWING INDUSTRY

Bicycle tourism is a growing industry in New York state, one attractive to an older demographic, said Empire State Trail Executive Director Andy Beers, who was dispatched to brief the Essex County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

An east-west portion cleaves off north of Albany and largely follows the existing Erie Canalway Trail.

And the north-south stretch runs from New York Harbor to Rouses Point before terminating at the Canadian border.

While project architects aim to use off-road routes whenever possible for the effort, the stretch from Whitehall northwards will rely on existing paths along public roadways.

Paths along local roads are preferable because of lower traffic paired with more services, including places to stay during long trips, Beers said.

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) requires local permission to conduct minor site work on the routes, including the installation of signage and road striping.

‘WHITE KNUCKLE ROAD’

Lawmakers said they agreed with the potential for bicyclists to offer a blast of economic firepower to their communities.

But Adirondack terrain is notoriously tricky, local officials said, particularly the winding stretch of state Route 9N and 22 between Port Henry and Crown Point known locally as the “rock cuts” that sees the road slink perilously between cliffs on one side and railroad tracks running along Lake Champlain on the other.

“That road is a white knuckle road,” Crown Point Supervisor Charles Harrington said. “It’s compromising. You want to be totally acute.”

The trail effort would be paired with an interactive website on which participants can access their mobile device for wayfinding.

Routing people through the stretch would put bicyclists and motorists alike in harm’s way, said lawmakers.

“You people need to be creative on how you’re going to get people through there,” Harrington said.

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said he once spoke with some Amish who piloted a buggy through the passage.

Upon emerging on the other side, they blanched.

“They said, ‘Never again,’ — even if they had to take a 30-mile detour to go through there,” Scozzafava said.

Essex County Attorney Dan Manning asked Beers to consider a limited liability waiver.

“Once you encourage use, you encourage a greater duty,” he said.

Beers acknowledged the rugged terrain, and said officials would explore solutions.

“We are looking at additional signage or other techniques that can be done there to provide additional notification to motorists that they may see some additional bikes in there,” he said.

But Beers said because the state was using a pre-existing roadway, such a waiver would be unlikely to be granted.

“The creation of the trail doesn’t change any liability standards,” Beers said. “It doesn’t imply any different standard of road maintenance than what you do today.”

FIRST TO ASK

Beers said he’s a recreational cyclist himself, riding about 1,000 miles per year.

“This is what we do,” he said. “We ride on the shoulders of roads. Bicycling is not a particularly dangerous or daredevil activity.”

At least 50 localities have signed off on the effort so far, he said, and none have asked for a waiver.

“It’s not risen to a level where any community is declining to sign these agreements and accept designation of the Empire State Trail,” he said.

Lawmakers pointed at other troublesome areas along the route through the Champlain Valley, including locations in Essex and Chesterfield.

“Increased traffic is going to be an increase for the potential amount of liabilities and injuries,” said Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano.

Harrington noted the DOT had the opportunity to widen the strip following past flood mitigation work.

“There’s hundreds of miles where you aren’t going to do a bloody thing on that route,” Harrington said. “Now you have the opportunity to do something with that, and I hope you will.”

Beers said he’d convey their request for a liability waiver to state brass, but it was unlikely it would be granted.

“The state wouldn’t do that,” he said. “I can go back and ask, but I know what the answer is going to be.”