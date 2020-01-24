Empire State Winter Game torch relay to stop in Elizabethtown

× Expand Photo provided ESWG torch bearer 2019 The Empire State Winter Games torch is designed simply with a wooden handle and a metal cup around the flame, seen here in the ESWG torch relay last year.

ELIZABETHTOWN | With opening day of the Empire State Winter Games just days away, a leg of the long-distance torch relay will make a stop in Elizabethtown on Jan. 30.

“We are thrilled to host this relay and welcome all of the camaraderie, good sport and inspiration it brings to the young athletes from around New York and the youth of Essex County,” Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew said, as planning for the visit was underway.

The torch will make one other stop in southern Essex County, at Community Bank in Ticonderoga, as the bank is a major sponsor for relay points.

Corporate outdoor gear giant L.L. Bean is the event sponsor, providing outdoor clothing and supplies for torchbearers and teams that will carry the flame.

It’s a relay, according to Empire State Winter Games organizer Chris Mayer: part run, part shuttle.

But the dispatch covers a huge distance.

There are two legs of the run, one coming north from New York City, the other coming east from Buffalo. The relay course makes over 60 stops, combined, and ends in Lake Placid.

“They both start on Sunday, Jan. 26,” Mayer told the Sun.

From the south, relay points include Yonkers, Poughkeepsie, Belleayre Mountain, Albany, Colonie and Ticonderoga, with visits planned to connect at local youth winter sports organizations.

“Many of the stops involve skating, skiing or hockey teams or athletic clubs. In Albany, the relay will meet with the Albany Stride Adaptive Sports team,” Mayer said.

“We try to visit sports teams at their home club or ice wherever we can.”

From the west, the torch stops at L.L. Bean stores in Victor and Fayetteville, and in Rochester, Cazenovia and Rome, among other points.

The stop in Elizabethtown marks the seat of Essex County, the final relay point before torch paths connect.

The torch itself is designed specifically to honor Empire State Winter Games competition, Mayer said, and celebrate the 2,400 athletes who won berths in their sport.

“The ESWG torch has an 18-inch wooden handle with a leather wrap at the top, fastened with the ESWG logo. The top is made of a simple metal cup. We’ve done two different things with our torch. It can carry an open flame during the relay and for opening ceremonies. But in buildings, we use an LED bulb for the light. Being indoors, people often don’t want to use an open flame.”

The torch traveling through Elizabethtown will join its counterpart from Buffalo in Malone, Mayer said.

“Then the torches will come down from Malone, through Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake, into Lake Placid.”

Community Bank runners in Lake Placid will carry the torch into the 1980 ice arena at the Olympic Center for opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 30.

Social media events throughout New York will highlight athletes, youth participation, their families and winter sports clubs along the way.

There will also be “Where’s the Torch?” photo opportunities at historic sites along each route.

The Torch Relay stop in Elizabethtown is open to the public and set for Jan. 30, at 11 a.m., in front of the county complex.

Empire State Winter Games competition run, from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, at many regional sports venues located in Lake Placid, Wilmington, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Malone, and Paul Smiths, including events at the Lake Placid Olympic Center Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid Olympic Jumping and Sliding complexes, Mid’s Park in Lake Placid, Whiteface Mountain; Paul Smith’s College, Paul Smith’s College VIC, Saranac Lake Civic Center Ice Rink, Dewey Mountain Recreation Area, Tupper Lake Memorial Civic Center, Olympic Cross Country and Biathlon Center, Titus Mountain, and Mount Pisgah.

The entire event schedule is online: empirestatewintergames.com ■