EMS bill passes Senate, Assembly

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors convened for a special board meeting to adopt the home rule request enacted and adopted by the State Assembly and State Senate on Bill A-4676B, or the EMS bill, Friday, June 14.

RESOLUTION ON EMS

The resolution was offered by Supervisor Noel Merrihew, who moved the adoption of the request. The resolution authorizes Essex County to enter into “municipal cooperative agreements in order to finance and operate emergency medical services and general ambulance services (and further, that the expense of these services be levied and collected within the county) as county charges.”

Voting for the home rule adoption and the passage of the new bill into county law was unanimous with all votes to Ayes. As the special meeting was called on Flag Day, supervisors Harrington, McNally, DeZalia, Winemiller, Preston and Marnell were absent, respectively.

AT LONG LAST

The passage of the bill through both houses has been a long time coming, with a few bureaucratic snags along the way. Emergency services within Essex county now have the ability to expand and add positions that will ensure that residents in need of care will not have to experience “dropped calls” and wait time that could be the difference in saving a life. The board of supervisors has been diligently pushing for this bill, originally and strongly proposed by Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston, and have finally garnered success.