EMTs recognized for saving life

× Expand Photo by Andrea VanValkenburg Hero-EMTs Plattsburgh resident Thomas O’Keefe recently donated to Make-A-Wish in honor of two local EMTs he credits with saving his life last fall. CVPH Medical Center EMTs, Marissa Ducatte and Sebastian Barie, have stayed in touch with O’Keefe as he continues to recover.

PLATTSBURGH | Thomas O’Keefe hadn’t been feeling well when he left for a business trip to Washington, D.C., last summer.

After nearly a week of meetings, O’Keefe still wasn’t feeling right when he returned home and decided to skip his high-school reunion that weekend.

Opting for a few days of rest instead, the Plattsburgh man tried to unwind, but his fluttering heart continued to give him pause.

“Finally, my wife said ‘That’s it, we’re going to the hospital’,” O’Keefe recalled about the next few minutes that changed his life forever.

“I thought I was having a stroke.”

By the time O’Keefe showered, his wife had called 911; it was a fateful decision that led him to cross paths with two emergency-medical technicians (EMTs) he now credits with saving his life and going above and beyond the call of duty.

“I was fine. I was talking like this, kind of joking around and they saw something on the monitor and said it was time to go,” O’Keefe recalled.

What CVPH Medical Center EMTs Marissa Ducatte and Sebastian Barie saw was a quick three-second glitch in the heart monitor that made them change their course of action without pause.

Though they were just blocks from the Plattsburgh hospital, Ducatte and Barie quickly got O’Keefe loaded in the ambulance as his wife readied herself to follow behind.

“It was an ominous sign and we knew we had to go,” Ducatte recalled.

As they left O’Keefe’s Cogan Avenue home, it was just seconds before the call took a turn for the worse.

“He said he wasn’t feeling too good, then ‘Bam’,” Barie recalled.

O’Keefe’s heart suddenly stopped and the EMTs sprung into action, starting chest compressions and notifying the hospital they were en route with a true emergency.

“The next thing I remember, I woke up and she was doing chest compressions and then I was surrounded by so many people. It was like a mob scene. I was terrified,” O’Keefe said. “But they stayed with me and kept checking on me. They were familiar faces and made me feel human.

“I was someone they knew; Someone they’d just brought back to life and wanted to stay around.”

With a team of medical professionals, O’Keefe was finally stabilized and after a brief stay in the intensive-care unit, he was eventually released and now credits Ducatte and Barie with saving his life.

“I wouldn’t have come back if it wasn’t for them. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think of them.”

Despite the accolades, the local EMTs say they were just doing their job.

“He went out, and our training kicked in and the rest is history,” Ducatte said.

But for O’Keefe, a retired federal law-enforcement officer, their actions went above and beyond training, as they not only followed procedure and acted fast, but monitored the situation on a personal level long after they answered the call.

“They stayed with me and kept checking on me and kept everyone calm. They made me feel human despite it all,” O’Keefe said as he recently paid their actions forward with a $200 donation to Make-A-Wish in the pair’s honor.

Barie was honored by the gesture, but told O’Keefe “you paid us back by coming back.”

Thanks to Ducatte and Barie, O’Keefe said, he was able to watch his oldest daughter get married and meet his first born great-grandchild.

“Every day is a blessing since I met these guys. I don’t take a single day for granted.” ■