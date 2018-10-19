End of an era at Bulwagga Campground

× Wayne and Ruth Plunkett (left) are honored at a retirement lunch at the Moriah town offices. Photo by Tim Rowland

PORT HENRY | For the past 14 years, campers at Bulwagga Bay have had more than the breathtaking view across Lake Champlain to Vermont’s Green Mountains to look forward to each summer.

They’ve had potluck suppers, bingo, Halloween parties, Christmas in July celebrations and most of all the soft southern style of Wayne and Ruth Plunkett, who’ve managed the campground for the Town of Moriah and welcomed back old friends year after year as the weather warmed.

Next year, however, will be different.

Wayne and Ruth are retiring to their home in Aiken, S.C., replacing the campground business with antiquing and watching their great grandchildren grow up.

“We’re going to miss them bad, bad, bad,” said camper Connie Stoddard, who assists the Plunketts in the office that is shared with their pet bird Sadie, who repeats back parts of a visitor’s conversation, adding a bit of an acquired southern drawl.

“They brought a lot of great southern hospitality to the North Country,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava during a lunch at the town offices thrown in the Plunketts’ honor.

Wayne said he and Ruth lived by something along the lines of a campground Golden Rule.

“I tried to treat the campers like I would myself,” he said. “I want to make sure everything is clean and everyone is happy. Because it’s the people who make the campground.”

Bulwagga has over 150 campsites, mostly rented by the season by people who live within 150 to 200 miles of Port Henry and return year after year, Plunkett said.

They come from all walks of life — factory workers, doctors, preachers — and throughout the summer meld into one big extended family.

“What I think I’ll miss most is the kids,” Wayne said. He would ride the grounds with children in his golf cart singing “Did you ever see a whale with a polka dot tail” and sneak up on campsites where, on Plunkett’s cue, the kids would shout “How y’all doin’?

The walls of the campground office are covered with pictures of the kids, many of whom, Stoddard said, have now graduated from college.

Wayne is quick to credit others for the campground’s success, most notably his wife.

“Ruthie is the backbone,” he said. “She’s the most important person. And all of this has been possible because of our volunteers.”

Plunkett said the couple will still be in Port Henry in spirit, and is certain to return some day.

“We’ll come up and surprise everyone with some South Carolina peaches,” he said.