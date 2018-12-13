End of season celebration set for Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts

BLUE MOUNTAIN | A holiday sale and celebration will commemorate the end of the season for the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts on Saturday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Selected merchandise, including artisan goods will be 10 to 50 percent off.

Savory treats and holiday sweets will be available throughout the day and visitors can peruse the works of Nancy Halter as they shop. Bring along the kids for family fun and holiday crafts!

The arts center is located at 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Reopening is scheduled for May 1, 2019. Visit the arts center website and Facebook page for updates and offsite programming throughout the offseason.

Visit adirondackarts.org for more.