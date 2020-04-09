Enforcement initiatives, potential fines

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz Mayor Colin Read April 9 COVID-19 Mayor Colin Read (D) keeps a medical mask close by during a recent weekly press conference at City Hall, making himself available to local media for questions as municipalities enforce increased fines for distancing violations, approved by the Governor’s Office.

PLATTSBURGH | County legislators declared at a regular meeting, held telephonically on Wed., April 8, that law enforcement personnel throughout Clinton County would be ramping up efforts to address potential social distancing violations.

Extending his executive “PAUSE” order to April 29, Gov. Andrew Cuomo upped the maximum fine for violations of distancing rules from $500 to $1,000.

This could mean tickets for not only individuals but businesses, too, as the region looks to its local leaders and the state’s governor for guidance on organizing and coordinating enforcement directives.

“Community members continue to voice concerns about individuals and businesses which do not appear to be complying with social distancing requirements, as well as retailers and manufacturers that continue to operate even though they may not fit the definition of “essential” business,” announced a recent press release from the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD), as the county total of state lab-confirmed cases reached 39 out of 346 total tests administered.

Town of Plattsburgh

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman told Sun Community News that overlapping violations could result in larger than a maximum of $1,000 fine due to potential additional civil penalties.

“These new and evolving directives could change,” Cashman said.

He emphasized the importance of all parties recognizing their own levels of responsibility in helping to flatten the curve. “Even though there is a responsibility of businesses to manage activities, it is still incumbent upon citizens to shop solo, use social distance standards and stay home.”

To ensure compliance, Cashman has coordinated with Deputy Attorney Matthew Favro to empower town code enforcement officers to conduct random checks at local deemed-essential businesses moving forward.

Cashman said the town canvassed Plattsburgh businesses, asking them to share their plans to meet evolving standards. “I’m very pleased with the response that the business community has been giving us.”

City of Plattsburgh

On Mon. April 6, Mayor Colin Read’s 5-day curfew went into play.

He said the initiative’s intention was to crack down on non-essential gatherings, such as parties. The city will also pursue maximum fines, if necessary, for those found to be in violation of the latest social distancing measures.

“We’ve had to go in a few instances to do enforcements on businesses, but not very many at all. I can only think of two off-hand,” Read said.

He went on, “None of us are isolated in this. If somebody from the town gets infected and comes to the city, and somebody in the city spreads it to somebody else in the city, we’re all in the same boat.”

Read said he has not since been able to re-issue his Emergency Order; the Governor’s office recommended an “emergency suggestion” instead.