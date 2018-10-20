Enrollment open for health insurance policies

TICONDEROGA | A health insurance information session and open house will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) office in coordination with the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

The information session will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. refreshments will be served and the general open house will be held from 1–3 p.m. The TACC Office is located at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1 in Ticonderoga.

The information session and open house will cover 2019 rates and new health plans and companies, special chamber plans, changes to regulations and more.

While health insurance sessions are held monthly at the chamber office for all members and the Ticonderoga area business community, the November session as open enrollment is taking place Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.

Those who miss open enrollment may have to wait for another full year to sign up unless they qualify for a special enrollment period.

Insurance policies can be purchased from the New York State of Health Marketplace or directly through an insurance company. Lisa Bedard-Dupee at the North Country Chamber of Commerce is a licensed insurance broker and certified navigator available to help with enrollment on or off the marketplace and to determine eligibility for a tax credit.

“Everyone at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce goes above and beyond to provide services and information to their members. Our focus is the same. The partnership we have allows us to offer members across the region not only access to health, vision and dental policies, but to information as well. Let us help you review your plan, look at your options and any new plans available. No one should be without health insurance. Give us a call and make an appointment. We will help make health insurance stress free for businesses and individuals,” shared Lisa Bedard-Dupee, director of Health Services Plattsburgh North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Through its licensed subsidiary, the Plattsburgh-North Country Service Corp., the chamber is offering health insurance assistance throughout the North Country region to small businesses, non-profits, employers of all kinds, self-employed people, individuals and their families. Its trained and licensed professionals can answer questions and assist with available health insurance choices both on and off the New York marketplace, all at no cost to the client. The North Country Chamber and its service corporation are the official providers of health insurance services for many partner chambers in the region including the TACC.

For answers to questions about the health insurance market, assistance with enrollment or to make an appointment, contact Lisa Bedard-Dupee at the North Country Chamber at 518-563-1000.

For more information, contact the TACC at 518-585-6619 or email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.