Entrepreneurs invited to learn about business opportunities

TICONDEROGA | Members of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC), in coordination with the Small Business Development Center and the Center For Businesses In Transition, will host a free “Business Opportunities – Prime Time To Own A Business” seminar Wednesday, March 20, from 5:30–7 p.m.

Networking begins at 5 p.m., and the presentation will start promptly at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be sponsored by The Hot Biscuit Diner. Registration is required.

To sign up for this workshop, call 518-324-7232 or register online at clinton.edu/sbdc. The seminar will take place at the TACC Office located at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1, in Ticonderoga.

According to a press release from TACC, an estimated 10,000 North Country businesses will transfer ownership within the next 10 to 15 years. The Small Business Development Center is available for entrepreneurs to learn about the legal and practical steps for starting a business and to discuss the pros and cons of buying an existing business.

Workshop topics will include review of legal business entities, importance of planning, legal and tax requirements, business matchmaking opportunities and financing tips.