Environment and Health subcommittee makes presentation

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Unnecessary building: One of the problems with the beach pointed out at the Governance, Strategy and City Operations meeting was the broken-down building that lays abandoned on site.

PLATTSBURGH | Jane Desautel from the Environment and Health subcommittee of the Livable Communities Committee gave a presentation to the Common Council at the Governance, Strategy and City Operations meeting Thursday, Aug. 1.

The Environment and Health subcommittee takes a look at improvements the City of Plattsburgh can make regarding anything specific to the environment. They also are looking at grants Plattsburgh is eligible for to fund ideas the subcommittee has.

One of the ideas that the Environment and Health subcommittee had was improving the city website by adding links to local businesses or interactive maps for those who are looking to visit. This is fairly easy, and was suggested could even be done by a volunteer or intern.

“Our office is working on website design and are also, potentially being able to work with Clinton County and shared services for websites,” Mayor Colin Read said. “We think we can do a lot better with the website design.”

Another task to be tackled is the city beach. Desautel pointed out that for such a large area of water, the section open to swimming was unnecessarily small.

“A beach that long - there’s only one lifeguard on duty,” Desautel said. She mentioned how the buoys are close to the shore when the water recedes. Desautel showed the council a picture of a man out by the buoys, where the water only reached his waist. “If it takes grants to hire more lifeguards or something, it should be done.”

The facilities at the beach also need work. Pictures showed the out of order urinals, broken doors and unattended bathrooms. She also told them about a faucet in the bathroom by the cabana that has been leaking since the season started.

Receiving a grant from the state could help Plattsburgh fix these facilities, as well as install new buoys for a larger swim area, put in more picnic benches and demolish the broken down and abandoned building on site.

Councilors Rachelle Armstrong and Patrick McFarlin agreed to visit the beach and examine it themselves.

“From other sources, we’ve also been kind of receiving feedback that has alerted us to take a closer look at not only the beach facilities, but overall recreation complex,” Armstrong said. “Those kinds of evaluations and planning are going to be commencing.”

There are four other subcommittees, split off from the Livable Communities Committee, to make presentations in front of the common council during the month of August.