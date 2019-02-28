Equine experts to speak at EquiDay

× Expand File photo

CHAZY | EquiDay, a daylong symposium on horse topics, is set for March 16 at the Joseph C. Burke Education and Research Center at the Miner Institute on 586 Ridge Road in Chazy.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. for free registration and refreshments. The speaker program will start at 9:30 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m., ending with door prize drawings. Lunch will be available for purchase.

Jane Manfredi, associate professor at Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine, will give a talk on equine metabolic syndrome and another on soft tissue injury rehabilitation.

Jeff Morse, trainer at Green Meads Farm in Richmond, Massachusetts, and Tamara Healy, music teacher in Johnstown and owner of Classic Carriage Service, will team up for a talk on the music of equine movement. Howard Newton, of Key R-D Trailer Sales in Plattsburgh, will give a trailer safety talk.

Representatives from Adirondack Tack in Plattsburgh will return again with a fashion show and will describe outfits for various disciplines.

No matter the weather, the show will go on. For more information and a schedule of events, visit whminer.org or contact Karen Lassell at 518-846-7121 ext. 120 or email lassell@whminer.com.