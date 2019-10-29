Essex arts in the spotlight

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Assemblyman Dan Stec speaks to a gathering of Essex County arts supporters.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Arts Council held a reception for supervisors at the historic Hand House last week to thank them for their role in helping to revive an agency that just a decade ago had been in danger of withering away.

The council was hit hard by the economic meltdown of 2008, and in particular by the loss of funding from the New York State Council on the Arts. Without money to pay employees it languished until it was revived in 2013 by volunteer supporters who reformed as an arts-advocacy group, and the administrators of a grant program for artists that’s funded by the supervisors.

One of only two counties entirely within the Adirondack Park with an arts council, the Essex County Arts Council has now rebounded to the point of maintaining office space and hiring an arts administrator.

The benefit to Essex County communities has been multifold, said acting council president Rebecca Kelly. Not only are there economic, entertainment and cultural benefits, but the art weaves connections through the communities tying together people and places. “It’s part of the fabric of the community that makes us strong,” she said.

Assemblyman Dan Stec, the afternoon’s featured speaker, said that money spent on the arts is a wise investment. Surveys indicate that 14% of travelers to Essex County take time to visit museums, historic sites and galleries. “People aren’t coming just to hike,” he said. “They want to experience something cultural.”

These visits “move the needle on economic activity,” he said. “This is an investment that has a return. Arts provide a diversity of experience that our guests here are looking for.”

But Stec added that the arts have a benefit for local residents too. “It is good for our kids, our grandkids and for us,” he said. “It is a connection that makes our community a better place.”

In 2019, the council — aided by $20,000 in funding from the supervisors — awarded 35 grants or organizations and individual artists, Kelly said. “We supported events and series, residencies, exhibitions, career development opportunities and general operations for organizations, all located in our towns,” she told the gathering of artists, council volunteers and dignitaries.

The awards are for all disciplines, including fine art, music, dance and craft shows. These cultural enhancements “provides an opportunity to explore our values and enlarge how we view the world,” Kelly said. “Residents feel more connected to their towns, to their neighbors and to this Adirondack place for the positive, exciting, thought-provoking fun experiences they have right here, close to home.”