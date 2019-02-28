Essex awards $158K bid for renovations at Town Hall

× Expand Photo by Ken Hughes The Town of Essex Town Hall was built as an inn during the late 1700s. Renovations will focus on a section of the second floor for use by town officials, with plans to restore the south end (left) and its old ballroom in a restoration phase. Photo taken by Rabideau Corp. after their first floor renovations began circa 1997.

ESSEX | The Town Council here has awarded a bid to renovate the second floor of the Town Hall, a property historically known as Wright’s Inn.

Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson said the council’s resolution awarded the contract to Dow Electric, of Malone, for $157,989.

“We passed three resolutions related to renovations,” Jackson said.

The second approved use of $147,000 from the Wright’s Inn Account plus $14,000 from unexpended fund balance to pay for the project. In its third resolution, the Town Council appointed Cedarwood Engineering, of Warrensburg, as Clerk of the Works for construction.

Grant monies will not support this project, Jackson said.

“We did get grant money when they did the downstairs about 1997, but they changed the rules since,” Jackson explained.

“You can only ‘restore’ with grant monies. And since we are renovating, we could not go with the grant proceeds.”

Monies from the sale several years ago of the former American Legion/Senior Center went into the Wright’s Inn account, Jackson said.

SIMILAR CONFIGURATION

Initial plans to create space for private business use on the second floor above town meeting rooms have been set aside, for now.

Town Councilman Ken Hughes said the renovation will provide needed space for town offices.

“Right now the focus is on expandi

ng space for local government employees and a historian’s suite. Incubator space is off the table until we know how office space settles out for those who are currently crammed into the building (downstairs),” Hughes told The Sun.

The configuration of the former Wright’s Inn will remain very similar.

“We’re not creating any rooms, we’re just fixing up the rooms. Partitions are going to be exactly where they were built originally,” Jackson said.

“At the north end there will be four rooms reserved for the town historian, with a separate lock, so that the collection of historic documents and items that are located now in several places, can all be brought into one room,” the supervisor said.

“Three offices will be created, a storage room, a bathroom, and the stairway to the hall will be rebuilt to code,” he added.

Photo by Ken Hughes The hallway of the second floor of Essex Town Hall, before renovations begin later this month.

BALLROOM

The south end of what was once the original Wright’s Inn, circa 1799, will be restored and preserved in a separate project.

“Another part of the story is the saving of the southeast corner where there is an old ballroom with wallpaper from the 1700s,” Hughes said.

“We aren’t touching that and we will raise funds in the future to rehab that appropriately and keep it as a period-accurate room.”

“The ballroom and another room at the south end will be restored eventually,” Jackson said.

“That’s our hope and our goal. It dates back to the 1700s, just barely. I think (Daniel) Wright bought that part first before making the additions. The south end is the oldest part. That’s what we would like to restore to what it looked like in its youth. That’s another project for another day,” Jackson said.

It wasn’t odd for a 19th-century country inn to have a ballroom, Jackson said.

And Essex was fast becoming settled as a shipyard for busy traffic up and down Lake Champlain.

“This was the first hotel in Essex and they believed it was important to have a ballroom, also probably used for meetings. All rooms were multi-purpose in the old days.”

Jackson said Dow construction crews will look to finish the Wright’s Inn renovations by April.

Essex resident Lauren Murphy is working to raise funds needed for the restoration effort of the ballroom.

The move to renovate the second-floor of the building was put in motion last year. It had been used primarily as catch-all storage space.

Items the town deemed surplus were given away last September to make way for the project, and a volunteer town Buildings and Grounds Committee worked to clear debris, anticipating construction this winter.