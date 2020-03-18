Essex-Charlotte ferry crossing to close

× Expand File photo The Lake Champlain Ferries crossing between Essex and Charlotte, Vt., will be suspended after business hours Thursday in the wake of decreased ridership due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

ESSEX | The Lake Champlain Transportation Company has announced it will be suspending service between Essex and Charlotte, Vt., at the close of business Thursday.

“We recognize that this is not an ideal situation, however, these are highly unusual times,” said LCTC in a statement. “We are temporarily suspending service between Charlotte and Essex until further notice effective at end of schedule on Thursday, March 19.”

“Our highest priority is to continue ferry service between Vermont and New York,” the statement added. “With the traffic significantly reduced at both crossings, it is necessary to mobilize all of our resources to sustain service at the Grand Isle/Cumberland Head Crossing.

On March 16, LCTC had announced new regulations to their ferry operations, which included allowing no walk-on passengers, suggesting passengers remain in their cars, the closure of all restrooms on shore and on the vessels, and the closure of their main office in Burlington to the public.

Essex supervisor Ken Hughes said he had seen the text message about the closure late in the day Wednesday after talking with Willsboro supervisor and Essex County Board of Supervisors chairman Shaun Gillilland.

“As soon as I read it I said, that’s a problem, so I immediately called a friend who worked for the company and she confirmed what I had received in a text message,” said Ken Hughes. “I called LCTC headquarters and nobody was there so I left a message and said I was protesting the decision as the supervisor of Essex.”

Hughes said his concern was for people from throughout the county who have medical appointments and other needs on the other side of the lake and rely on the ferry.

Hughes added he had contacted Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office seeking aid on the matter.

“I really want to have their support,” he said. ■