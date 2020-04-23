Essex-Charlotte ferry to reopen May 1

× Expand File photo The Lake Champlain Transportation Company is reopening ferry service between Essex and Charlotte on May 1.

ESSEX | The southern crossing for the Lake Champlain Transportation Company (LCTC) will be reopening for service at the beginning of May.

LCTC announced the Essex to Charlotte ferry boat crossing will resume operations Friday, May 1, while the Cumberland Head to Grand Isle crossing will remain running on a modified, two boat schedule.

“I am super pleased for our citizens who we fought for in the first place to have the route reopened so they do not have to take that long ride to the bridge in order to get to Vermont,” said Essex supervisor Ken Hughes. “I am appreciative to LCTC for sticking to their word and reopening as soon as they possibly could.”

The southern route closed March 20, while the northern route was limited to two vessels March 23, instead of a usual three vessels.

The closure of the southern route led to concern from Hughes and others over getting to Vermont for doctors appointments and other needed services during the COVID-19 pandemic. A petition, started by Hughes to reopen the ferry, received well over the 500 requested signatures it had asked for as a goal.

At the time, LCTC officials said the closure was only temporary and the crossing would be reopened at a future time.

Nobody wants this, we don’t want this and we will be doing our best to get back there,” said LCTC operations manager Heather Stewart at the time of the closure. “When we can get back there, we will get back there as soon as we can.”