Essex Co. reviewing e-Poll book technology

ELIZABETHTOWN | Commissioners are looking at state recommended technology designed to streamline Early Voting systems.

But they are balancing concerns of cost and actual efficiencies, especially in rural areas.

Next year is a big year for elections.

“Next year it will be the presidential primary currently scheduled for April. It will be the local primary in June (local, state and federal) and then the November General Election,” Board of Elections Commissioner Allison McGahay told supervisors at a Public Safety meeting.

“That will be three elections, a total of 27 days of early voting. If you’re doing the math (for one central location) that will be 120 hours per election times three. We need eight election inspectors to man the Public Safety center, and we pay them $12 an hour.”

McGahay estimated a total $145,000 cost for Early Voting over five years, counting 12 elections.

At the Division of the Budget, spokesman Freeman Klopott told the Sun that $28,645 was allocated to Essex County for reimbursement of Early Voting this year.

Klopott said the county is also scheduled to receive $37,274 from a $14.7 million pot of state monies for new equipment or other capital costs.

Some counties have already purchased e-poll tablets, essentially iPads that check names of early voters off the roll. The tablets do not record or tally the vote. But they do store voter data.

“So far we don’t have to purchase the poll books. We’ve seen them. We’ve looked at them,” McGahay told supervisors.

“We understand that they are beneficial, definitely, to the bigger counties.”

But smaller counties have different challenges, she said, especially as costs relate to internet connections, telecommunication infrastructure and/or routers for access to county servers.

“Hamilton County is not purchasing (e-Poll books.) Schoharie County is not purchasing them. They’ll just continue on with the paper that they have right now, but some counties are concerned that, in the future, this will be mandatory so we have to start planning,” McGahay said.

HOW TO FUND A MANDATE

At the Division of the Budget, Klopott told the Sun that holding state and federal primaries on the same day would save local governments an estimated $25 million.

“(Gov. Andrew Cuomo) has said he supports consolidating the presidential, congressional and state primary elections, which would deliver tens of millions of dollars in savings.”

Future funding for Early Voting has not been allocated and will be addressed in the upcoming legislative session.

But the Board of Supervisors here passed a resolution urging state lawmakers to enact a law that would add costs of any unfunded mandate to the state tax levy cap calculation for Essex County. ■