Essex County advances EMS pilot program

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Essex County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with the first phase of a pilot program designed to address critical emergency service gaps and labor shortages in four towns. The program will serve as a proof-of-concept for the eventual implementation of some form of a countywide EMS system. Pictured is County Manager Dan Palmer, who briefed supervisors on the program at a committee meeting last week.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County is in the early stages of implementing a pilot program designed to address critical emergency service gaps and labor shortages.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to formally accept a $2.27 million state grant, a chunk of change earmarked to pay for full-time staff to supplement existing volunteer EMS operations in Crown Point, Ticonderoga, Moriah and Wilmington.

This “staff augmentation,” according to County Manager Dan Palmer, is the first step in a small-scale pilot program devised to test the feasibility — and the effectiveness — of a countywide EMS system.

County officials hope the additional help will reduce the number of dropped calls, improve the quality of emergency services in rural areas, and dramatically decrease response times.

By proving that’s possible with this four-town test, Essex County could potentially unlock an additional $4 million in funding from the state to expand the initiative countywide.

“Implementing this program is a complicated and time-consuming process,” Palmer told the supervisors’ Ways and Means Committee last week. “But this is one of the most critical programs we’re looking at implementing over the next few years.”

Supervisors voted 3,237 to 802 to accept the state grant. Lewis Supervisor James Monty, who called for more information about how the program would be funded beyond the grant, was the lone dissenting vote. Supervisors Joseph Giordano and Michael Tyler, of Ticonderoga and Westport, respectively, were absent.

PHASE ONE

The $2.27 million in state funding accepted by supervisors Monday is expected to fully fund the purchase of four new medic cars this year, as well as the first-year salaries of five new paramedic positions under the purview of the county.

Those paramedics will be on-call, charged with responding to emergencies in Crown Point, Ticonderoga, Moriah and Wilmington.

“Addressing this sector became the focus of phase one because this area has what represents the highest dropped call rates in the county,” Palmer said.

When a call is “dropped” — goes unanswered by a local department — it’s forwarded to any other available squad in the area, according to Palmer.

“This unanswered call then takes much longer. The hope is to respond within eight minutes, but once the call rolls that becomes nearly impossible at that point,” Palmer told The Sun.

Last year, the EMS squad in Ticonderoga received approximately 890 calls.

They responded to 676. But 24 percent of those calls — 214 in all — were dropped.

In Moriah, three calls were dropped. The department responded to 516. Crown Point responded to 324 calls, and six were dropped. Five calls were dropped in Wilmington, from a total of 175 received.

Altogether, these four towns had a dropped call rate of 13.5 percent last year, according to Palmer.

The rest of the county, combined, had a drop rate of 2.3 percent.

2020 VISION

Next year, the cost of the five new paramedic positions will be split amongst the county and local towns that use their services.

The county will foot the bill for benefits, and the towns, labor costs.

“This is a way to allow local squads to leverage professional help at a very reasonable rate,” Palmer said.

Meanwhile, volunteers will be offered payments in 2020.

Deputy County Manager Mike Mascarenas said the goal is to incentivize volunteers to stay in a system that often requires a large time commitment and extensive training.

Countywide, roughly 200 volunteers sustain squads here. Fifty more would be recruited.

“We’ve decided to invest in those individuals,” Mascarenas said.

The county plans to offer volunteers $3 per hour to be on call at times when rescue squads are having coverage problems, or during shift changes.

“If they received a call and responded then they would be paid at the full hourly rate of their grade level during the time they are responding to the call,” Palmer said.

The cost of paying these volunteers would be approximately $300,000 annually, according to Palmer.

Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said that he sees the county’s plan as insurance.

“We need insurance, we need something to fall back on so someone does respond when we need them,” he said last week.

If the county can successfully prove through this pilot program that their new system works, Essex County will be able to apply for an additional $4 million from the state to expand the scope of the program and move forward with a full-scale implementation.

STATE LEGISLATURE WEIGHS BILLS

As the county moves forward with the first phase of their pilot program, a pair of bills in the Assembly and Senate are being discussed in committee that would give the county authorization to create a special taxing district to help fund a countywide EMS system.

The bills, introduced by Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), successfully passed the Senate last year but failed to pass the Assembly before the session ended.

Both lawmakers reintroduced the bills in March.

Unless the measure is passed by the state legislature, the county won’t be able to establish a new special EMS district.

“There are advantages to a taxing district,” Palmer said.

He noted that special districts allow the county to levy taxes from more taxpayers to share the cost, effectively lessening the tax burden on everyone if the county decides to offset the cost of new EMS services with a special district.

As the pilot program stands now, towns have the ability to opt out of receiving the service, further complicating the issue.

Supervisors for the towns of Chesterfield and Jay have indicated that their towns may opt out of the program.

County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland said the creation of a special district is just one funding option the county is currently exploring.

It’s unclear how much the full program is expected to cost beyond the grant term.

That’s something that worried Monty, who voted against the resolution.

“I know it’s needed, but it feels like we’re rushing into this, because we really don’t have a plan on how this is going to play out,” he said Monday.

FORMER PLAN ‘COST PROHIBITIVE’

Two years ago, Wilmington Town Supervisor Randy Preston, then the chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, estimated that the county could fund a countywide system with a special district tax of 25 cents per $1,000 in assessed value.

But with a now clearer picture of the necessary staffing to sustain that type of program, that estimate doesn’t hold up.

Based on the county’s latest tax rolls, with the creation of a special EMS district, the county would only be able to levy an additional $1.7 million from taxpayers with a new 25 cent tax per $1,000 in assessed value.

That wouldn’t be enough to sustain a full, round-the-clock EMS system with paid staff.

Palmer estimated that type of system would cost $14 million per year.

Essex County’s total tax levy is $23 million this year.

For the county to shoulder an additional $14 million expense, the board would have to authorize an additional $2 tax per $1,000 in assessed value on top of its existing $3.29 general fund tax rate, based on the latest tax rolls.

That $2 per $1,000 would essentially represent a tax increase of 60.7 percent for people within the district.

“As we developed the grant application it became clear a full 24-7 paid staff for every town in the county would be cost prohibitive,” Palmer wrote in a report to supervisors.

“The plan developed moving forward refocuses our coverage needs to include the current volunteer staffs, and how we can maintain that pool of volunteers.

“We believe after the grant funds end, we will have a system in place that shares operation and funding options in a manner which is affordable for all the parties involved.”