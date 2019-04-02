Essex County advances occupancy tax hike

× Expand File photo The Essex County Board of Supervisors is asking the state legislature for the authority to raise the county’s occupancy tax by 2 percent.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Supervisors are asking the state legislature for the authority to raise Essex County’s occupancy tax from 3 to 5 percent.

If approved by the legislature, the controversial measure could spur the creation of a “Community Enhancement Fund,” designed to shuttle new revenue from an increase in the so-called “bed tax” into town-level quality of life projects.

The resolution seeking authorization to raise the tax was approved 3,073 to 966 on April 1.

The lone objections came from Schroon Supervisor Michael Marnell and Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston. Both have raised concerns about the plan’s impact on local hotel and motel operations.

Ticonderoga Supervisor Joseph Giordano and Westport Supervisor Michael Tyler were absent.

The 2 percent tax hike could generate approximately $1.7 million in new revenue, according to a recent report from the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST).

That money would be directed to ROOST and doled out to committees in the Lake Champlain, Schroon Lake, Whiteface and High Peaks regions for distribution.

NEW REVENUE

The 2 percent occupancy tax increase and creation of a Community Enhancement Fund was first proposed by ROOST CEO James McKenna Feb. 11.

ROOST is tasked with marketing Essex County to tourists in other areas. The organization currently receives 95 percent of the revenue generated through the county bed tax. The county Treasurer’s Office keeps 5 percent.

According to ROOST Chief of Staff Mary Jane Lawrence, an additional $1.7 million in occupancy tax collections could mean upward of $17,500 in new revenue annually — for towns outside the Whiteface and High Peaks areas — that could be used for anything from new parking lots to trail upgrades.

Towns within the Whiteface and High Peaks areas would likely receive more money by virtue of their popular tourist attractions.

An additional $97,715 would be used to fund administration of the Community Enhancement Fund.

The county Treasurer’s Office would retain $102,858.