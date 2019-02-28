Essex County assistant jail admin named

× Expand Photo provided Capt. Christopher Bikowitz has been named assistant jail administrator by Sheriff David Reynolds.

LEWIS | Christopher Bikowitz has been named the new assistant Essex County Jail administrator.

He takes over for Maj. Peter Feeley, who was appointed the new lead jail administrator in January after Maj. Thomas Murphy was named undersheriff.

As the new assistant jail administrator, he’ll be tasked with overseeing some of the day-to-day operations of the facility, and ensuring that the facility runs in a safe and orderly manner, according to Murphy.

In his new role, he’ll also work on developing an improved field training program for officers.

Bikowitz has worked in the Essex County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years. He started his career in 2006 as a correction officer and made his way up the ranks from sergeant to captain.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bikowitz has been a trainer for eight years, and has served as a suicide prevention and crisis intervention instructor for the department’s staff.

“I believe the administration we have assembled will place an emphasis on professionalism with our staff,” Sheriff David Reynolds said in a statement. “I am confident that Captain Bikowitz is going to ensure that our staff is well trained and represents our county, state and country in the most positive light.”

He’s a graduate of Shaker High School in Latham, Albany County, and attended SUNY Cobleskill for two years. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, he’s active within the community and has volunteered with the local youth commission.

Bikowitz lives in Lewis with his wife and three children.

The appointment of Bikowitz marks the final addition to the team of Sheriff David Reynolds, who took office Jan. 1 after being elected to succeed Richard Cutting. Cutting retired last year after serving two terms as sheriff.

Reynolds chose Murphy to serve as his undersheriff. Michael Blaise, the former county interoperability coordinator for Essex County Emergency Services, was named chief deputy. Feeley was appointed as the lead jail administrator in January.