Essex County EMS welcoming new faces

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Matt Watts, pictured in front of a Ticonderoga Fire Engine, is known by one of his previous gigs as fire chief in Ticonderoga. He also served as EMS manager at LaMoille Ambulance Service in Ticonderoga and brings many years of emergency service to his new position as Essex County EMS deputy coordinator.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Matt Watts is one of the first additions to the new countywide EMS program and started his new position early this July.

As the county’s deputy EMS coordinator under Coordinator Patty Bashaw, who had been handling the supervisory role solely, Watts will be sharing in the department’s duties.

“Matt will be a great help,” Bashaw said.

“Matt has gotten on board now and we will have all our interviews completed for the other EMS positions by Friday.”

Positions that were added as part of legislation last month resulted from the push from the board of supervisors in the past several months regarding the need for expanded coverage in the county. The go-ahead to do so came with passage of the Essex County EMS bill signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June.

Left to fill are five advanced critical care paramedics, or AEMTs, and three basic EMTs.

MANY YEARS

Watts has served with the Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department for roughly 17 years and was recently Ticonderoga Fire Chief. He also was the manager for the Vermont-based LaMoille Ambulance Service that also has a station and serves Ticonderoga and surrounding areas. Watts has many years experience in emergency services, starting in 1986 as a junior member and becoming an EMT in 1988.

“I am really excited to be getting to work here,” Watts said. “I have a long history working as an EMT and started as a junior member, a long time ago.”

Bashaw said that Watts will be assisting at the county level — going to county board meetings and working on several grant tasks that keep the department afloat.