Essex County eyes completion of emergency comm. system

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam The 180-foot communications tower at Belfry Mountain in Moriah is one of several built new as part of Essex County’s radio communications system.

LEWIS | Emergency communication needs assessment began in Essex County with a brief study in 2001, before Sept. 11.

The county was working then with a radio system built in the 1950s.

By 2008, a lengthy and detailed Final Needs Analysis Report was provided to Emergency Services and county planners, working with partner telecommunications agencies.

In 2009, Essex County bonded $10 million, which has been matched with some $8 million in grant money.

And in less than a decade, emergency communications here are state-of-the-art with four new county-owned towers that feed signals to the Public Safety Building and integrated with 17 towers plus paging and Land-Mobile Radio sites.

95 PERCENT COMPLETE

Officially called a “Digital Conventional Multicast System,” communications systems designed by Motorola are integrated with an Alcatel Lucent microwave network that links county-owned towers, some transmitter locations and repeaters.

The dispatch center at the Public Safety Building is formally called the “Prime Site.”

The entire emergency communications system is about 95 percent complete.

This year, the final tower installation in Monkton, Vermont, will close areas of spotty coverage. The Monkton site will beam microwave in three directions at once, according to engineering profiles.

Its signal can reach three key towers: in Lewis, in Peru and in Ticonderoga, covering the county’s nearly 50-mile swath of lakefront area.

“We still have one trouble spot, down low along the Lake Champlain waterfront,” Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish said in an interview with The Sun this winter.

“The new tower in Monkton will improve this.”

The gap is a far cry from the days when volunteer firefighters would have to physically sit beside a telephone for pager tests on Tuesday nights.

‘BOOTS ON THE GROUND’

Jaquish and a team that includes Deputy Director and Essex County 9-1-1 Coordinator Michael Blaise and Project Coordinator Travis LePage, Essex County Manager Dan Palmer, Lucent engineers, communication licensing attorneys and several others have kept at the process: integrating systems with new computer and console equipment; installing updates; purchasing bandwidth; and securing frequencies, which is tricky so close to the Canadian border, all while applying for grant money and coordinating the process with New York State Police and New York State Gas & Electric.

Photo by Kim Dedam Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish reviews profile studies completed for the Monkton tower co-location, the final piece of the county’s emergency communications system.

“Coverage was 60 percent at best,” Jaquish said of communications in 2009.

“The system in use had one tower site. With low-band and analogues, you couldn’t transmit data. Fire personnel, police and local police departments, EMTs all used one system, which caused congestion. We now have four different channels: LAW1, EMS, Fire and DPW for all towns and the county.”

And data can move from ambulance squads to hospitals, from emergency cars to police, from dispatch to all corners of the county.

Not every town truck has a radio, Jaquish explained.

“But there is one for each highway superintendent and they have the ability to communicate truck to truck on the local network.”

Highway personnel, firefighters and emergency medical technicians are the first line of defense and the primary source for intel in any disaster, he said.

“Boots on the ground,” they are now connected to each other and to county and state level response agencies.

LOOP

The complex system combines three communication protocols: paging, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and microwave equipment, strategically placed from from Peru to Ticonderoga to Blue Mountain to North Creek.

The microwave provides redundancy in the event that one tower or even several go down.

“The paging system stayed low-band,” Jaquish explains. “We have eight paging towers. LMR is a two-way system. There are six LMP sites. And the microwave is like a high frequency internet in the air that connects all of them.”

Did Essex County build them one layer at a time?

“They were all built simultaneously,” Jaquish said, opening one of several project design binders that chronicle every weekly meeting, every installation, every profile analysis, path design and schematics that establish redundancy, among pages and pages of engineering data.

“We built everything out at once, like serial output,” he said.

“If one site fails, the signal goes backwards, it’s called a loop,” Jaquish said.

“When a dispatcher pushes a button in there,” Jaquish said, pointing to the console center in the Public Safety Building, “it activates a tower on a mountain.”

The system is a shared service, which looks to sustainable costs for the long term.

The microwave system is managed under a Shared Use Agreement with New York State Police (NYSP) and New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), Jaquish said.

“And they are very good partners,” he said.

At this point, NYSP budgets for microwave maintenance, with Essex County responsible for approximately $170,000 per year in LMR maintenance and $50,000 for upkeep on the paging system.

Interoperability relies on town and fire company level support, as well. The pagers are paid for by fire departments throughout the county. The county pays for the LMR equipment, one for each piece of emergency services equipment.

And county emergency services is now working with the state Office of Interoperable Communications to apply 9-1-1 surcharge monies to sustain costs long term.

TOWER TOUR

To get a sense of the infrastructure required for just one tower, Jaquish and Blaise offered a tour of the Belfry facility, a newly built, 180-foot tower in Moriah. The giant, multi-ton steel structure sits just slightly north of where the former communications tower kept its lone patrol.

Inside the control shed, rows of digital equipment indicate connections to other towers. Equipment for telecommunications companies and utilities are co-located here, all bouncing off panels arrayed around the tower’s narrow spire.

The building hums slightly, lights indicating connections to sites elsewhere in the system from Essex County, into Warren and Clinton counties.

“We can operate without all the sites,” Jaquish said.

“If I had to, I’d do it again,” Blaise said, looking around at the equipment, all systems lit, after 10 years of near constant construction.

The manmade planning obstacles were numerous, the pair observed, given the sheer workload for permitting, environmental review, purchasing, engineering and installation.

The project required review, variously, by Adirondack Park Agency planners, the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Federal Communications Commission, State Police, the state Office of Historic Preservation, to name a few.

“This brought Essex County into the 21st century,” Blaise said.

“In public safety, boots on the ground are the most important thing, our local first responders. And communication with them is the key,” Jaquish said.

“We had teams of people that just clicked working on this. Everybody had the attitude that if there is an obstacle, we’re going up, over and through it,” Jaquish said.

“We really had the perfect storm of expertise to do this,” Blaise said.

Jaquish, Blaise and LePage were presented with an APA Award several years ago for their work in establishing the Essex County Emergency Communications Network.