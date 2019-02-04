Essex County eyes coroner reforms

× Expand File photo Amid complaints about coroners using personal vehicles to transport the deceased, inattentive coroners and rising costs, Essex County officials are drafting statutes to better regulate the program.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County is proposing a pair of local laws designed to wrangle their coroner system under control.

A proposed set of statutes introduced Monday would offer sweeping changes to the largely-unregulated program, including how coroners are dispatched to retrieve the deceased, how remains will be transported and how tasks are logged.

LONG-SIMMERING ISSUES

The proposed reforms come two months after Coroner Frank Whitelaw criticized his colleagues in an interview with The Adirondack Daily Enterprise, calling them “lazy” and questioning their reliability and availability, citing years of pent-up frustrations.

Coroners are elected officials who are dispatched to unattended or unnatural deaths. They pronounce the person dead and transport them to either a medical facility or funeral home.

At present, four coroners cover an at-large countywide area regardless of where they live.

Whitelaw, who lives in Bloomingdale, told the newspaper he was frustrated at being dispatched all over the county to retrieve remains despite his colleagues being located geographically closer.

Many were unavailable, he said, or didn’t answer their phones.

He also lamented the lack of county-provided training to accommodate new drugs like fentanyl, which authorities have said presents new threats to first responders.

As such, he was ready to resign.

Without mentioning names, Essex County Manager Dan Palmer told lawmakers on Monday one coroner made $32,000 in 2017, attending 54 of the 65 deaths that necessitated their response.

“The others are nowhere near that,” Palmer said.

‘THERE ARE PROBLEMS’

County Attorney Dan Manning on Monday dismissed media coverage of the flap as “jingoistic” and “blown out of proportion,” but acknowledged Whitelaw did have some valid concerns, and that the county’s existing law leaves ample latitude for interpretation.

“There are problems related to the transportation of bodies,” Manning said.

Some of these issues have been brewing since late-2006, he told lawmakers.

“I think it’s time to be addressed so coroners know what the playing field is and we know what the playing field is,” he said.

If approved by lawmakers, coroners would be prohibited from using their personal vehicles to transport the deceased.

To prevent favoritism, all calls would have to be routed through Essex County Emergency Services Dispatch, and officials would be required to physically go to the place where the body is — not conduct business over the phone.

Whitelaw contended one of his colleagues wasn’t receptive because he wintered out-of-state.

“There have been some claims of coroners not attending calls,” Manning said. “The law requires them to be present at the scene.”

Coroners will also receive up-to-date training on opioids, blood pathogen and mass casualty incidents.

In addition, fees governing everything from mileage to the cost of body bags will be more tightly regulated.

Salaries would be increased slightly to $4,529 from $4,440 annually.

A second proposal introduced on Monday would create two districts, with each served by one coroner.

If approved this year, “two coroners shall be elected in Essex County who shall serve concurrent terms of office on Jan. 1, 2020,” according to draft language of the bill.

A public hearing on the proposed laws is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. at the Old County Courthouse in Elizabethtown.

WHITELAW RESPONDS

The proposals were drafted in consultation with state police, the district attorney’s office and two coroners.

New York State Association of County Coroners and Medical Examiners also provided feedback, Manning said.

Whitelaw said he offered two pages of proposed solutions during meetings with county officials.

“It’s nice the county is taking some suggestions,” Whitelaw told The Sun on Monday.

He agrees the county should prohibit coroners from taking cases over the phone (he contends the practice is illegal in New York state) and running all calls through county dispatch, which he said will eliminate redundancy and favoritism.

But he disagrees that remains should only be transported by licensed funeral homes under contract with the county.

The county, in part, cited the need for proper insurance for the suggestion. But Whitelaw said he has a $2 million insurance policy on his vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe.

Requiring the bereaved to wait for funeral directors may extend the retrieval process, which can be problematic if the individual is scheduled for an autopsy, he said.

“I’ll certainly abide by whatever they decide,” said Whitelaw. “People are paid to do this job, and when the call comes in, they need to get up and go.”

Also serving as coroners are Walter “Smitty” Marvin III, Kellie Valentine and Jay Heald, who took office last month, replacing Paul Connery, who declined to seek another term.

“I agree with what the county has put forward,” Heald told The Sun after reviewing the proposed laws.

Valentine did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Marvin’s publicly-listed phone number in the 2018 county directory is the number for Heald Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, which Heald purchased in 2016.

Marvin previously pushed back against the Enterprise’s coverage, reaching out to tell them he received 15 calls in 2018 and responded to 12 of them.

SUBJECT TO REVISION

County officials repeatedly said the proposals are not etched in stone, and tweaks will likely be made following the public hearing.

Future adjustments can be made by resolution.

Ron Jackson (R-Essex) said he liked the statute governing vehicle transports. As an EMT, he noted people have been surprised when a coroner arrives to transport a body in their personal vehicle.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) said the problems actually stretch back to the 1980s.

“I think this is good, it’s needed,” Scozzafava said. “We’ve had a helter skelter operation for years. This brings a clarity to it that’s been missing since I’ve been around.”