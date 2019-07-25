Essex County Fair adds tiger show

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided by Essex County Agricultural Society A Ferris wheel is lit up in the evening at a previous year’s Essex County Fair. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided by Essex County Agricultural Society The 4-H crew usually holds their exhibits in the Cornell Cooperative building located on the map at spot 1, but will be moving to Floral Hall at spot 9 due to CCE’s building renovations. Prev Next

WESTPORT | This summer’s fair season has begun. For the 2019 Essex County Fair, there are some added bonuses and some shifting of venues for certain exhibits due to the Cornell Cooperative Extension renovations.

The fair will kick off Aug. 14 and finalize Aug. 18 at the county fairgrounds in Westport.

Some Old, Some New

“This year we’ve added a tiger show for added entertainment, and the Black Cat Hell Drivers are coming back this year,” said Bridget Brown, Essex County Fair official.

“We have had them before but it’s been a couple years. And we also have Michael Blaine, master hypnotist, but only for one day.”

4-H EXHIBITS

The 4-H members will find a new gallery at Floral Hall this year due to the renovations in progress on the historical Cornell Cooperative Extension building, located on the county fairgrounds, the usual venue for the 4-H exhibits. They will be sharing Floral Hall with the general public exhibits but have their own wing in the building located to the back of the CCE building.

The tiger show is newly added entertainment featuring real animals. The Black Cat Hell Drivers are returning this year with a show of stunts and thrill using show cars and have been a crowd-pleaser in past fairs.

HYPNOTIST

Blaine, a comedic hypnotist, will be putting fair-goers under for comedic relief, and has two shows but one day only on Saturday, Aug. 17. One will be at 3 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m. for approximately an hour each.