Essex County health ranked among top 10 in state

ELIZABETHTOWN | Public health in Essex County continues to improve.

Essex County was recently ranked among the top 10 counties in New York state for health outcomes, a designation that signals continued improvement to the county’s quality- and length-of-life scores.

In the last two years, the county has moved up 27 slots in the annual County Health Rankings & Roadmaps released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

The report takes into consideration various indicators of residents’ health behaviors, like adult obesity rates, the number of alcohol-impaired driving deaths and the rate of sexually-transmitted infections.

The report also takes into account the availability of health-care services in each county; social and economic factors like high-school graduation rates, the number of children in poverty and instances of violent crime; as well as things that may reflect residents’ physical environment, like air pollution and the number of homes that may be overcrowded, priced highly or lack kitchen or plumbing facilities.

“Our high ranking reflects the priority this county has placed on improving the factors that affect residents’ health,” Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers said in a statement. “It also shows how important it will be for us to sustain those programs if we want to stay healthy.

“The rankings are a testament to the strong collaborations that our organizations and agencies have built over time.”

WORK TO BE DONE

“Although we are doing well in many areas, the rankings show we need to remain vigilant,” Beers said.

Essex County’s adult smoking rate, 17 percent, remains higher than the state average of 14 percent.

“With our passage of Tobacco 21, we’ve been leading the way to tackle this problem — and to tackle the emerging threat of youth vaping,” she said, referencing a local law that took effect this January requiring anyone who purchases tobacco products to be at least 21 years old.

The county’s rate of chlamydia cases continues to climb. The number of new cases per 100,000 in population increased from 108.6 last year to 129.9 this year.

And the report shows that 28 percent of adult residents here are obese, one percent more than last year, and slightly above the state average of 26 percent.

Beers said that the department has worked with other local agencies to bring “Well Fed Essex County” and “Creating Healthy Schools and Communities” — initiatives designed to increase access to healthy food and daily physical activity — to residents around the county.

“These programs are specifically tailored to ensure that health disparities, and the factors that lead to health inequities, are addressed,” she said.

“We want all residents to have a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible.”

To view the full 2019 report, visit countyhealthrankings.org. For additional Essex County data, visit co.essex.ny.us/health.