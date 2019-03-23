Essex County Health to bar patrons: ‘Bottoms Up!’

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Health Department is taking the fight against colorectal cancer ... to the bar.

This month marks National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the department is doing its part by leaving educational messages, in the form of drink coasters, at local bars and restaurants.

The coasters are emblazoned with one of two slogans on the front: “Bottoms Up! Time for your colorectal exam,” or “Cheers! Is it time to check YOUR rear?”

On the back, there’s information about colorectal cancer screenings and the importance of getting screened regularly beginning at age 50.

The goal, according to Public Health Chronic Disease Specialist Elizabeth Terry, is to start a conversation and raise awareness.

“Sometimes it’s a hard topic to get people to talk about,” she said.

The idea came from another state’s health department.

“We can’t take the credit for creating it,” Terry said.

MORE THAN 3,000 COASTERS

The department has dispensed more than 3,000 of these coasters to 20 bars and restaurants around the area.

“We tried to spread the project across Essex County to reach as many communities and residents as possible,” Terry said.

Participating establishments include the Halfway House and Deer’s Head Inn in Elizabethtown; the Wooden Nickel in Lewis; the Westport Hotel and Tavern and Ledge Hill Brewing in Westport; the Keeseville Elks Lodge, Maria’s Keg and Kettle and the Ausable Brewing Company in Keeseville; the Dogwood Bakery in Wadhams; the Willsbourough Bowling Center in Willsboro; Whiteface Mountain and R.F. McDougall’s Pub in Wilmington; Desperados, Interlaken Inn, Cascade X-C Ski Center and Valcour Brewing Company in Lake Placid; the Old Mine in Mineville; Madden’s Pub in Ticonderoga; and Sticks and Stones in Schroon Lake.

ONE IN 20

According to the state Health Department, colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in New York — and with regular screenings, it can be stopped in its tracks before it starts or found early, making it easier to treat.

In 2015, the latest year for which information is available through the state Health Department, 8,964 cases of colorectal cancer were reported statewide. More than 3,000 people died of the disease that year.

Approximately 140,000 people are diagnosed with the disease and more than 50,000 die from colon cancer nationwide every year, according to a recent report from the county Health Department.

“It is estimated that one in 20 people will develop colorectal cancer sometime in their life,” Terry said.

As part of a statewide initiative, the county Health Department partners with Cancer Screening Program of North Eastern NY to offer free colorectal, cervical and breast cancer screenings for residents that meet certain age or income eligibility requirements, don’t have insurance or have health insurance but with a burdensome co-pay.

More information is available at co.essex.ny.us/health under the “Chronic Disease Program” tab or at 518-873-3514.