Essex County home health nurses receive Telehealth honors

ESSEX COUNTY | Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) has announced that Kelly Bush, RN, and Julie Charboneau, RN, of the Essex County Health Department Home Health Unit have been awarded the 2019 Telehealth Honor® Award. The awards program, which is celebrating its third year, recognizes those individuals and programs who provide exceptional patient care in the home using modern telehealth technology.

Because the Essex County Health Department (ECHD) serves several of the most rural communities across New York, the telehealth program is a critical component to the organization and the patients it serves. As health-care innovators, Bush and Charboneau utilize telehealth to ensure patients receive access to expert care and timely solutions despite the geographic issues presented by the region.

Bush and Charboneau have seen great success with their telehealth patients, reducing not only hospitalizations and ER visits, but skilled nursing trips and missed medical appointments that frequently occur due to lack of transportation in rural communities. With their expertise in telehealth, Bush and Charboneau are dedicated to growing the program and providing comprehensive care to as many patients as possible. Both have reduced patient hospitalizations by 60 percent, saving an average of $40,000 for Essex County and its patients.

The Telehealth Honors® are the first awards in the nation to showcase outstanding stories of successful patient care using telehealth in home based care including home health, hospice, palliative care, assisted living and acute care transition models. Recipients of the award were selected by judges in the Home Health and Telehealth industry.

“Kelly and Julie represent the future of health care through their dedication to patient care and innovation. Their work is inspiring and demonstrates our commitment to meeting the needs of our patients,” Linda Beers, director of Public Health at the ECHD, said.

“Providing high quality health care to our county, and at times surrounding counties, is our top priority. Telehealth has changed the lives of families across our region by putting them in touch with health care professionals where historically they would not have access, thereby improving outcomes,” said Dr. Michael Celotti, medical director.

For more information about the award, visit telehealthhonors.com. To learn more about Essex County Health Department’s Home Health Unit, go to www.co.essex.ny.us/health or call 518-873-3500.