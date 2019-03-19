Essex County moves forward with proposal to increase bed tax — again

× Expand File photo A proposed 2 percent increase to the county occupancy tax, and the creation of a Community Enhancement Fund, will move forward again after receiving approval from the county Economic Development Committee last week.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors’ Economic Development Committee voted last week to move forward with a controversial proposal to raise the county’s tax on hotel rooms by 2 percent.

Under the proposal ­­— which would require the state legislature to approve a change in the home rule law before it can be formally enacted — new revenue generated through an increase in the so-called county “bed tax” from 3 to 5 percent would be directed to community-level quality of life projects.

With the committee’s approval March 11, the measure moves to Ways and Means on March 25, the final step before going before the full board. The change was previously approved in committee last month before ultimately dying at Ways and Means on Feb. 25.

COMMUNITY ENHANCEMENT FUND

The tax increase and creation of a Community Enhancement Fund (CFE) was proposed by ROOST CEO James McKenna Feb. 11.

ROOST, or the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, is tasked with marketing Essex County to tourists in other areas. The organization currently receives 95 percent of the revenue generated through the county bed tax. The county Treasurer’s Office keeps 5 percent.

The 2 percent increase would generate approximately $1.7 million in new revenue, which under ROOST’s proposal, would be used to fund projects in the Lake Champlain, Schroon Lake, Whiteface and High Peaks regions.

According to ROOST Chief of Staff Mary Jane Lawrence, that could mean upward of $17,500 in new revenue annually — for towns outside the Whiteface and High Peaks areas — that could be used for anything from new parking lots to trail upgrades.

Towns with highly-trafficked tourist attractions would likely receive a larger benefit, she said.

Lawrence said that to attract more tourists, more money for upgrades to local towns is needed.

“If we don’t have healthy communities, we won’t have a healthy travel destination,” she said.

An additional $97,715 would be used to fund administration of the CEF. Lawrence said last month that the creation of a CEF would likely require setting up regional committees of five to seven people to vet project applications.

The county Treasurer’s Office would retain an additional $102,858.

LOCAL BIZ CONCERNS

Schroon Supervisor Michael Marnell told his colleagues last week that after hearing from three motel owners in his town concerned about the change, he will not vote for the tax increase.

Marnell argued that for a motel owner that charges between $75-100 per night, the proposed increase paired with other local taxes can make it difficult for a small business to survive.

“I’m not in favor of increasing that (tax),” he said. “I can’t support it at this time.”

Other supervisors disagreed.

North Elba Supervisor Robert Politi characterized the increase and creation of a CFE as an opportunity to make the towns that support these tourist attractions more liveable for residents, and called concerns that it could impact business’ ability to attract visitors “narrow-minded and short-sighted.”

He said that compared to areas like the Vail Ski Resort in Colorado, “Lake Placid is a tired community compared to these other places.

“Sometimes you have to think big and take risks to make money,” he said. “This isn’t costing our residents anything, it’s costing visitors.”

Moriah Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava and Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson each agreed.

“In my community, even $6,000 would go a long way,” Scozzafava said.

“I’m excited about this potential source of funding for my town,” Wilson added.

Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano suggested that board members should form their own opinions on this proposal, and carefully weigh business owners’ concerns — but keep in mind the facts.

“I’m a tired supervisor,” he said, referencing Politi’s comment. “Dealing with the mindset of people in the communities not willing to look at the factual information.”

Giordano alluded that some business owners’ opinions of the proposal were rooted in false information.

When asked by Lewis Town Supervisor Jim Monty to elaborate on business owners’ concerns, Lawrence echoed that sentiment.

“I think part of it is a lack of understanding,” she said.

“This is money that comes from the traveler. It doesn’t affect any community or any tax roll. I think this is a great idea.”