Essex County ponders food stamp funding

× Expand File photo President Trump is at an impasse with Democrats over his proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. The federal government will continue to provide SNAP benefits until the end of February, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

ELIZABETHTOWN | As the government shutdown lumbers on with no end in sight, county officials have begun to field calls about Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The federal government will continue to provide SNAP benefits, commonly known as “food stamps,” until the end of February, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“If (the shutdown) continues, it could be problematic,” Essex County Department of Social Services Commissioner Mike Mascarenas told lawmakers on Monday. “Right now, we’re good through the end of February.”

President Trump is at an impasse with Democrats over his proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

While the Democratic-controlled House has been passing bills that fund federal departments on a piecemeal basis, legislation remains stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said as many as 2.7 million New Yorkers could lose their benefits.

SNAP allows recipients to purchase milk, produce and other grocery items, including 3,100 residents in Essex County, or about 10 percent of the total population, including 1,600 senior citizens on a fixed income.

Mascarenas said it’s critical the federal government comes up with a plan and to make accommodations if the shutdown continues.

Leaning on food pantries isn’t an option, he said, because they’re stretched during the post-holiday period.

Essex County ordinarily doesn’t contribute funding for the federal program, but simply processes applications.

States must submit their February calculations for eligibility by Jan. 20, said Mascarenas, which may require some overtime.

The county will be on the hook for $400,000 per month once the funding expires.

“We don’t budget for those things because quite frankly, we don’t anticipate the government is going to be shut down,” Mascarenas said. “You can imagine how that shakes out across the nation.

“The impact is tremendous.”

Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Roby Politi (I-North Elba) said he’s been fielding calls from concerned constituents.

He said it was important that residents know the county is working on contingency plans not only for SNAP, but other assistance programs that stand to be affected by the shutdown, which is now the longest in U.S. history.

“Right now, I have no plan,” said Mascarenas, who said the county would likely be forced to dip into either its fund balance or contingency funds.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) has voted repeatedly to end the shutdown, most recently last Thursday and Friday.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat of New York, criticized Trump for “prolonging his senseless shutdown.”

“Trump is risking the health and well-being of millions of Americans, children, veterans and seniors who rely on SNAP benefits to get enough food to eat,” Gillibrand wrote on Twitter. “We cannot allow this to happen. This shutdown needs to end.”