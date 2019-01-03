Essex County Schools recognized for wellness

× Expand New Africa - stock.adobe.com Children sitting at table and eating healthy food during break at school Children sitting at table and eating healthy food during break at school

MORIAH | The Essex County Board of Supervisors adopted resolutions of appreciation Dec. 4 recognizing wellness committees at Elizabethtown-Lewis, Moriah and Ticonderoga Central Schools for dedication to the health of students and staff.

Each school has active wellness committee members including parents, students, community members and staff working to increase access to healthy foods and physical activity.

Each committee is lead by teachers who are known as “school wellness champions.”

The resolutions were proposed by Linda Beers, director of public health at the Essex County Health Department.

Beers said, “The health department wanted to bring the vital work of these school wellness committees to the attention of the board, as well as the public.

“These evidence-based efforts align with our county community health improvement plan priority to reduce childhood obesity; and we are pleased with these schools’ implementation of their strong school wellness policies.”

Targeted efforts by members of the Essex County Health Department’s Public Health Unit to increase wellness have been made possible through New York State Department of Health’s “Creating Healthy Schools and Communities in Clinton and Essex Counties” partnership with mini-grants and technical assistance to strengthen and implement school wellness policies.

With the leadership of Superintendent Scott Osborne and school wellness champion Paul Buehler, Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Wellness Committee members have provided an indoor grow cart to help students appreciate fresh vegetables, installed filtered water stations to ensure access to free, safe drinking water, instituted new bicycles and curriculum for PE classes as well as archery equipment and other items.

Members of the Moriah Central School Wellness Committee — with the guidance of Superintendent William Larrow and school wellness champions Lynn Galm and Alicia Slattery — have successfully implemented several projects including a school vegetable garden, restoration of a fitness trail, installation of filtered water stations, a climbing wall in the school gymnasium and other equipment.

Under the charge of Superintendent John McDonald, Assistant Principal Herb Tedford and school wellness champions James Bullock and Kathleen Modert, Ticonderoga Central School Wellness Committee members have expanded school vegetable gardens, installed filtered water stations and acquired pickle ball equipment and other items to increase student and staff opportunities for physical activities during and after school.