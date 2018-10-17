Essex County seeking judgment against slaughterhouse

× Expand Photo provided.

TICONDEROGA | Essex County Industrial Development Agency is seeking judgment against the owners of the former Adirondack Meat Company.

Denise and Peter Ward founded the state-of-the-art meat slaughterhouse and processing center in Ticonderoga, opening in 2014 with nearly $500,000 from IDA, state economic development and federal USDA funds.

But the slaughterhouse closed its doors last December amid complaints from area farmers and unpaid property taxes.

INVESTIGATION ONGOING

IDA had been working with a potential meat processing buyer, but that deal fell through several weeks ago, IDA co-executive director Jody Olcott told county lawmakers last Monday.

The mortgage is held by Glens Falls National Bank and guaranteed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Olcott told supervisors Adirondack Meat Company and owners Denise and Peter Ward owe IDA $304,000 to date.

IDA funds were used to purchase equipment for the facility, which the owners allegedly removed.

As a result, the IDA board moved in a special meeting in August to seek criminal charges.

“We are out equipment we had a lien on,” Olcott said. “We have judgments filed against the owners and the company at the Essex County Court.”

Olcott could not specify the status of any criminal case, citing the ongoing investigation by Ticonderoga Police Department.

Police are also working with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The USDA-certified building was designed to fulfill slaughter and modern meat processing for regional farmers.

Olcott said the failed business deal is a “black eye” for the county IDA, which is now actively marketing the property and seeking interested parties.

“We are working with a broker to sell the property,” Olcott said.

Crown Point Supervisor Charles Harrington said he was “aggravated” that the Lake George/Lake Champlain Commission had also endorsed a loan for the business.

“I understand now that the IDA they felt they had a buyer for that facility, but it fell through,”he said. “You can understand how a purchase could fall through with so many liens on it. It would be dangerous until it’s resolved through the courts.”

Peter Ward denied grant-funded Uniform Commercial Code equipment was removed from the facility.

“I want to deny all of those allegations,” Ward told The Sun. “Only personal property was removed from the property.”

Ward declined comment on the allegations Adirondack Meat Company owes $304,000.

FARM CONCERNS

Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow, who sits on the IDA Board of Directors, said the agency had nothing to do with day-to-day business operations.

“But farmers couldn’t work with them,” Morrow said of the Ward’s alleged mismanagement. “They were not listening.”

Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland, a cattle farmer, said the prices for slaughter were “ridiculous.”

“They didn’t know what they were doing,” Gillilland told lawmakers, describing what he encountered when he brought a hog to the facility to be slaughtered and processed.

Gillilland said he dropped the animal off with a quote for $200.

“And they charged me $1,000,” he said.

USDA regulations require meat to be wrapped and boxed. But Gillilland was told to bring boxes to collect the meat.

Harrington decried the lack of slaughterhouse operations as a hardship for local farmers.

Harrington, a farmer, described how hopeful farmers were when the facility first opened four years ago.

“They had welcomed them with open arms,” Harrington told The Sun. “You can see where Farm-to-School would have been accommodated with a USDA certified meat processing facility. But the farmers were very, very angry that this had unfolded the way it did. They were angry at the way they were treated.”

Harrington said Gillilland’s comments echo every other farmer’s experience with the operation.

“The slaughterhouse closed because they hadn’t demonstrated any allegiance to the farmers in terms of scheduling.”

Harrington said he has also heard from farmers that Adirondack Meat Company would schedule animals to be slaughtered, but abruptly call off the procedure — or even tell farmers at the gate when they arrived.

“And this happened repeatedly,” Harrington said. “They weren’t able to conduct a plan that was beneficial not only to themselves, but also to the people who wanted to work with them.”

Ward declined to address those allegations.

ON THE MARKET

The decision to pursue the Wards and the company was made last summer.

At a special board meeting on Aug. 9, the IDA received a letter from William Ball, Code Enforcement Officer for the Town of Ticonderoga, noting he had inspected the property and found several issues outstanding, including minor roof damage, air conditioning unit damage, a blood holding tank partially filled with waste and mold in a small area on the second floor.

The facility also lacked a plan for a septic system and required an electrical inspection needed, Ball said.

The 22-acre property is listed for sale at a price of $750,000 by Howard Hanna Capital Inc.

According to the listing, the owners are on the “Pilot-10 tax program that has 5 years left.”

The property is being billed as a “fully custom functioning slaughterhouse and meat processing plant.”

Olcott said the location is central for farm and food processing in southern Essex County given its four-corners site in Ticonderoga.

“The commercial center is there and traffic is busy at the location. It has full municipal services.”

Supervisors suggested that IDA brainstorm with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Service to see if successful processing could be added to the southern end of the county to support the farm industry, similar to a Hub-on-the-Hill model.

Tax history on the property shows taxes unpaid at $23,994.30 for 2018 and $21,247.55 for 2017.

The first two years of Meat Co. operation were tax exempt as part of a start-up payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) program.

— Pete DeMola contributed reporting.