Essex County sheriff-elect announces leadership picks

× Expand Photo provided David Reynolds

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County Sheriff-elect David Reynolds has announced his senior management picks as he prepares to take office.

Major Thomas Murphy will serve as undersheriff and Michael Blaise as chief deputy.

The changes will become official Jan. 1, the same day Reynolds assumes office.

Reynolds succeeds Sheriff Richard Cutting, who will retire next month after serving two terms in office.

Undersheriff Michael Badger is also retiring.

Photo provided Thomas Murphy

MEET MURPHY

Murphy, of Chesterfield, has been with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years, working his way through the ranks as a sergeant, captain and major, according to a news release.

“The sheriff and the undersheriff provide oversight to the three divisions of the office — the jail, civil and patrol divisions — while developing policy, working with other law enforcement agencies, working with civic groups throughout the region and ensuring that the staff have the tools to ensure public safety,” said Reynolds in a statement.

The Ausable Valley Central School graduate implemented the first basic corrections academy in Essex County, and was instrumental in the training and transition into the new Essex County Correctional Facility in 2007.

Murphy was named 2015 New York Sheriff’s Institute Correction Officer of the Year, and was the recipient of the 2012 National Sheriff’s Association scholarship to further his education.

He received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Plattsburgh State University in 2000 and his master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University in 2015.

Photo provided Michael Blaise

BLAISE BACKGROUND

Blaise will serve chief deputy and will assume the rank of major, stepping down from his current role as county interoperability coordinator at the Essex County Department of Emergency Services.

The Moriah resident worked with the sheriff’s office from 2002-2009, serving as correction officer, deputy sheriff, sergeant and captain.

He served as a part-time patrol officer for the Ticonderoga Police Department from 2009-2017.

Reynolds said the state-certified emergency manager’s technical abilities were crucial in development of county-wide P25 radio and microwave system enabling interoperability throughout the radio system.

“Blaise has shown great leadership skills over the course of his career,” said Reynolds. “His technical abilities will be a tremendous asset as the sheriff’s office continues to adapt to the changing landscape of police work.

Blaise is a graduate of Moriah Central School and a 1995 graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology where he received his bachelor’s degree in science and electrical engineering technology, along with a minor in psychology.

Reynolds said he wants to emphasize community-based policing in his first term.

He also said he will continue to work with school districts countywide on his proposal to provide school resource officers, as well as continue EMT training for deputies.

Reynolds will be formally sworn in on Jan. 7.