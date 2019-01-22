Essex County sheriff fine-tuning school resource officer proposal

× Expand File photo Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds aims to finalize his plan for school resource officers this year.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Now that he’s formally been sworn into office, Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds will continue to fine-tune his proposal to station school resource officers (SROs) in school districts across the county.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors last November approved $441,000 for the program in the 2019 budget.

But the agreement includes a $260,000 revenue stream that would require each of the county’s 13 school districts to contribute $20,000 towards the plan.

Under Reynolds’ proposal, six deputy sheriffs would be deployed at each district on a part-time basis, serving eight-hour shifts on a randomized schedule.

Reynolds set fall as a tentative launch date for the program.

He admitted the plan remains a work in process, and that opt-outs by any district may complicate financial planning.

A wholly county-funded plan, he said, would have safeguarded SROs from any school district budget shortfalls.

NEXT STEPS

Reynolds spent much of last summer meeting with school boards to seek resolutions of support.

“The only one I’ve heard back from is Lake Placid (Central), and they were a definitive no,” Reynolds told the Essex County Board of Supervisors last week.

But that may change pending additional clarity on the program, he said.

Reynolds told The Sun he aims to sit down with County Manager Dan Palmer in the coming days to refine his proposal.

Palmer suggested the Essex County Sheriff’s Office draft a brochure outlining the proposal for distribution to school districts.

“Once you get that kind of process done and out of the way, then you can establish hiring and getting people into actual schools,” Palmer said.

MENTOR FIRST

Lawmakers noted security often plays a secondary role to SROs, who can be used to mentor students and serve as positive role models on campus.

“I firmly believe getting kids to feel comfortable with law enforcement early, that’s the way to go,” said Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston. “You’ve got to start when they’re young to get them to respect the law.”

Reynolds served as a SRO at several area school districts during the early-2000s, including Keene Central, Willsboro Central and Westport Central.

“Hopefully you can get a lot of people like yourself to take those positions,” Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson told him.

Reynolds aims to hire four corrections officers and two deputies. The corrections officers would replace existing deputies, freeing them up for the future SRO slots.

He said he wasn’t concerned about recruitment.

“I have a great staff, so I have some great people to choose from,” he said.

Reynold reiterated SROs should be viewed as police officers who just happen to be armed as part of their standard uniform.

He acknowledged parent concerns about firearms in schools.

Service revolvers are triple-holstered, he said.

“That gun is not coming out of the holster until it needs to be used,” he said.

And he said while SROs may serve as intermediaries in schoolyard fights if necessary, students needn’t worry about being arrested.

When he held the position, Reynolds said he would try to relate to students how law enforcement relates to their coursework.

Physics students would receive a lesson on radar, for instance, while government students be instructed on the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable search and seizures.

While data is murky on the effectiveness of SROs, Reynolds said they do make a difference.

Following his pitch to the Willsboro Central Board of Education last year, a grown woman approached Reynolds to thank him for pulling her away from a busy roadside during a public event 15 years ago.

“I did make a difference,” he said.