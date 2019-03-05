Essex County to resume mortgage tax collections; Warren set to vote on tax

× Expand File photo With approval from the state, the Essex County Board of Supervisors reauthorized the collection of the county mortgage tax, which will resume after a more than four-month lapse.

Elizabethtown | Essex County will resume collecting a mortgage tax on April 1.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors reauthorized mortgage tax collection with the passing of a local law Feb. 25.

The county needs to get permission from the state legislature semi-annually before collecting 0.25 cents per $100 on the full amount of a mortgage.

The county hasn’t collected the 12-year-old tax since last November. The required procedural resolution stalled in the state legislature last year, leading to a lapse in collections and a resulting decline in revenue for the county of roughly $75,000 per month, according to County Administrator Dan Palmer.

That revenue is normally used to pay the bond on the Essex County Public Safety building in Lewis. Without it, Palmer said, the county has had to make up the difference from the general fund.

The state legislature reauthorized the tax renewal Jan. 29. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law Feb. 15.

The new expiration date on the Essex County mortgage tax law is Dec. 1, 2021.

WARREN COUNTY SET TO VOTE

Warren County, whose authorization was also stalled last year, will likely resume collecting its mortgage tax on April 1.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Jan. 31 and unanimously reauthorized collections.

A public hearing and special meeting on an amended version of the law, with a revised restart date for collections, was set for Feb. 28.

Warren County Clerk Pamela Vogel said that as of Feb. 26, the county had lost approximately $180,000 in revenue through the lapse of the mortgage tax, and anticipated an additional $70,000 loss in March, based on last year’s collections.

Once formally approved by the county Board of Supervisors, the tax will be extended until Dec. 1, 2020.

Warren County’s mortgage tax was first implemented in 2008.